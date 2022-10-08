If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you're in the southeastern part of Ohio and in the mood for Mexican food, you should check out this worker-owned co-op, which has delicious food, including a plethora of vegetarian and vegan options. For breakfast, try the scrambler (eggs or peanut soy tofu with Monterey Jack, onions, and bell peppers baked in a flour tortilla with your choice of salsa; a vegan scrambler is also available) or the huevos rancheros, which includes two corn tortillas that are baked with Monterey Jack, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of salsa and topped with two eggs. Later in the day, try the enchilada verde (a corn tortilla with roasted green chilies, cream cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, salsa verde, and your choice of filling; meat and meatless options are available) or a burrito that's baked with your salsa of choice on the tortilla and stuffed with fillings of your choosing.

