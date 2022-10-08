Read full article on original website
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings: St. Mary's shocks De La Salle; Folsom, Del Oro to face off
The Sierra Foothill League. Have you heard about that lot of teams? You have? There's more because there's another showdown within the best league in the Sac-Joaquin Section. On Friday, top-ranked Folsom takes on No. 3 Del Oro-Loomis. At some point, it seems likely that Folsom and St. ...
Destination California: Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville
On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville. Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.
13 Best Restaurants in Stockton, CA
Stockton is a charming city located in northern California, with a remarkable selection of tasty food and drink. Stockton is known for its cultural diversity in food using fresh ingredients, and you can find a wide variety of cuisines. There is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether you are...
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
$825K home in Sacramento mesmerizing viewers with its trippy, whimsical interiors
We all know the saying "things are not always what they seem," and that certainly rings true for this Tudor-style home in Sacramento, CA. From the outside, the home seems perfectly proper. And then, you take a peek inside. This boldly colored abode listed for $825,000 caught our eye with...
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
AFTERSHOCK: Papa Roach proves you can come home again on day 3
SACRAMENTO — The third day of Aftershock Fest, on Saturday, was also a celebration of the artists who have been putting in the work for years, or in the case of headliners My Chemical Romance, have reunited after years apart. The emo band was playing its second NorCal show...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash
The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
Fairfield Fatality Accident Claims Two Lives
Accident on Mankas Corner Road Occurs When Vehicle Hits Power Pole. A fatality accident in Fairfield claimed the lives of two people after their vehicle hit a power pole on October 5. The collision occurred along northbound Mankas Corner Road around 8:39 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that neither occupant of the vehicle was using seat restraints at the time of the crash, which ejected one of them from the car.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story.
Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days
Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools
ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings.
Midtown family dog attacked by encampment dog near freeway underpass
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Midtown family is rethinking where they can safely walk in their neighborhood after their family dog, a Chihuahua mix named Potato, was bitten by a dog owned by a man camping under the freeway. "It's not the dog's fault, but that dog is aggressive," said...
One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
