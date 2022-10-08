ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Fox40

Destination California: Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville

On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville. Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.
SACRAMENTO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Stockton, CA

Stockton is a charming city located in northern California, with a remarkable selection of tasty food and drink. Stockton is known for its cultural diversity in food using fresh ingredients, and you can find a wide variety of cuisines. There is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether you are...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
riffmagazine.com

AFTERSHOCK: Papa Roach proves you can come home again on day 3

SACRAMENTO — The third day of Aftershock Fest, on Saturday, was also a celebration of the artists who have been putting in the work for years, or in the case of headliners My Chemical Romance, have reunited after years apart. The emo band was playing its second NorCal show...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash

The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Fatality Accident Claims Two Lives

Accident on Mankas Corner Road Occurs When Vehicle Hits Power Pole. A fatality accident in Fairfield claimed the lives of two people after their vehicle hit a power pole on October 5. The collision occurred along northbound Mankas Corner Road around 8:39 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that neither occupant of the vehicle was using seat restraints at the time of the crash, which ejected one of them from the car.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days

Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools

ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings. 
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...

