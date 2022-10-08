ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

CBS Sacramento

Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools

ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

NAACP responds after string of racial incidents at schools

FOLSOM — Folsom Cordova Unified School District is investigating who wrote racist slurs during an Oct. 7 football game.The matchup was between Vista Del Lago High School, which hosted Del Campo High School."I'm surprised. I'm appalled, really," said Lakhvinder Nagra.According to Del Campo's principal's letter to parents, racial slurs written on a whiteboard with belongings thrown around is what the visiting team discovered.F.C.U.S.D. said it occurred between halftime and the end of the game."It made me want to cry," said Sharron Lockwood, who heard about the act on the radio. "[Students] have to worry about this stuff - all this...
FOLSOM, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
KCRA.com

Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigating Prop. 57 credits: How was Sacramento shooting suspect Smiley Martin out of prison early?

When voters approved Prop. 57, CDCR said inmates would earn early release credits for rehabilitation, good behavior, and education milestones, and would lose credits for bad behavior.  But critics argue that's not the case anymore and there's little transparency. They point to Sacramento mass shooting suspect, Smiley Martin, as a prime example. Smiley Martin as a Prop 57 Case StudyLess than a year before the deadly Sacramento mass shooting, suspect Smiley Martin was deemed too risky to be paroled. According to his parole denial, he was found guilty of battery on a prisoner and allegedly engaged in other criminal activity...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
NewsBreak
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS News

1 person shot in Natomas residential area

SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days

Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton community bands together after serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
STOCKTON, CA

