This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert
CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
thexunewswire.com
4014 Paxton Ave. D
2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment in a 4 family building. Hardwood floors, ceiling fan, dishwasher, eat-in area off kitchen, window A/C unit, coin laundry, additional storage in basement, garage parking (addition fee), heat and garbage paid. Tenant responsible for $30.00 per month per person for water/sewer usage. Great location, walk to park and plaza, easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Please contact for an in-person walk thru and application.
thexunewswire.com
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been updated with flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, a partial basement, a detached 2-car garage, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
thexunewswire.com
418 Roebling Rd
Newly Remodeled Home - PRIVACY, LARGE GARAGE - Property Id: 1009956. Completely renovated secluded single-family home surrounded by lush trees, nature and full privacy - 3 bedrooms, 2 newly upgraded bathrooms, brand new kitchen, hardwood flooring, laundry with new machines in finished basement, new HVAC, over-sized garage. This newly remodeled home sits above ground level with views and a well lit living room, open concept to brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island. Large garage with enough room for work-shop / work-bench.
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
thexunewswire.com
4379 West Eighth Street,
4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
Fox 19
VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
WLWT 5
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
linknky.com
Trouble again with trucks in Erlanger’s Cherry Hill: ‘A never-ending battle’
Tractor trailers were again the topic of conversation at the Erlanger City Council meeting after a semi-truck drove on Sycamore Tree Lane in the Cherry Hill subdivision — a street that cannot handle the size or weight of the trucks, even though mapping apps often direct drivers along the street formerly known as Erlanger Road.
Costco Closes This Location Next Month
Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Chief Michael A. Washington Is a Man on Fire
Michael A. Washington Sr. knew early on what he wanted to be when he grew up. As a kid, he hung around the fire station near his grandma’s house every chance he got. “These guys were there night or day,” he recalls of the firefighters who worked at “The Fives” (firefighter lingo for the Cincinnati Fire Department’s Engine 5 station at Over-the-Rhine’s McMicken and Vine). “Didn’t matter what time.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
After years of dispute, county and two cities close to agreement on one troubled road
A road that has been the focus of litigation involving two cities and the county is closer to being improved once an agreement is signed. The Covington City Commission on Tuesday will consider an agreement with the City of Taylor Mill for the maintenance of Wolf Road. The road runs...
