4014 Paxton Ave. D
2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment in a 4 family building. Hardwood floors, ceiling fan, dishwasher, eat-in area off kitchen, window A/C unit, coin laundry, additional storage in basement, garage parking (addition fee), heat and garbage paid. Tenant responsible for $30.00 per month per person for water/sewer usage. Great location, walk to park and plaza, easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Please contact for an in-person walk thru and application.
418 Roebling Rd
Newly Remodeled Home - PRIVACY, LARGE GARAGE - Property Id: 1009956. Completely renovated secluded single-family home surrounded by lush trees, nature and full privacy - 3 bedrooms, 2 newly upgraded bathrooms, brand new kitchen, hardwood flooring, laundry with new machines in finished basement, new HVAC, over-sized garage. This newly remodeled home sits above ground level with views and a well lit living room, open concept to brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island. Large garage with enough room for work-shop / work-bench.
1127 Ross Avenue,
1127 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hamilton, OH! This beauty has updated flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher, and disposal, a family room, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a huge yard, and has street-parking!
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been updated with flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, a partial basement, a detached 2-car garage, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
6399 Thoroughbred Lane
Exclusive Patio home in top local neighborhood of Carriage Hill. Lease-purchase available. - Brand New Construction in Carriage Hill! The Beaufort has an open floorplan that flows effortlessly from the foyer into the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen will quickly become your favorite space, boasting a large island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Entertain friends in the spacious family room, featuring a 12' sliding glass door leading to the screened in porch. Leave the glass door open in nice weather to transform the family room into large area. Master retreat with vaulted ceiling. This Property is also available completely furnished for $1500 per month more. Third Bedroom would be added to the walkout basement.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
4379 West Eighth Street,
4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert
CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
Costco Closes This Location Next Month
Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Trouble again with trucks in Erlanger’s Cherry Hill: ‘A never-ending battle’
Tractor trailers were again the topic of conversation at the Erlanger City Council meeting after a semi-truck drove on Sycamore Tree Lane in the Cherry Hill subdivision — a street that cannot handle the size or weight of the trucks, even though mapping apps often direct drivers along the street formerly known as Erlanger Road.
VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New Location
Shoppers' buying habits are changing. Many retailers across several industries are undergoing many changes. Why? These updates help with new shopping preferences, customer bases, and economic shocks. Walmart recently made some warehouse additions. The latest store to undergo improvements is Costco.
Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
After years of dispute, county and two cities close to agreement on one troubled road
A road that has been the focus of litigation involving two cities and the county is closer to being improved once an agreement is signed. The Covington City Commission on Tuesday will consider an agreement with the City of Taylor Mill for the maintenance of Wolf Road. The road runs...
Lane reopens after car and cement truck collide on I-75
The car and the concrete truck collided on I-75 North sending the car over the embankment near the Miami and Montgomery County line.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse reopens at new location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse has opened at its new location downtown. The iconic steakhouse recently moved from its spot on 7th and Walnut streets. The new space is at the Foundry near Fountain Square. Local 12 got a peek inside Saturday before the first dinner. "I started to...
