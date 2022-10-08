Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
thexunewswire.com
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been updated with flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, a partial basement, a detached 2-car garage, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert
CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
thexunewswire.com
6399 Thoroughbred Lane
Exclusive Patio home in top local neighborhood of Carriage Hill. Lease-purchase available. - Brand New Construction in Carriage Hill! The Beaufort has an open floorplan that flows effortlessly from the foyer into the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen will quickly become your favorite space, boasting a large island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Entertain friends in the spacious family room, featuring a 12' sliding glass door leading to the screened in porch. Leave the glass door open in nice weather to transform the family room into large area. Master retreat with vaulted ceiling. This Property is also available completely furnished for $1500 per month more. Third Bedroom would be added to the walkout basement.
thexunewswire.com
1908 Fairfax Avenue,
1908 Fairfax Ave 4BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Stop out to view our 4BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Twp. This home has laminate flooring, two bedrooms on the main floor, open, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, full basement, and a yard. Don't miss out on this! It won't last long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
WLWT 5
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WKRC
Man shot 3 times in OTR
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 1