Read full article on original website
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Lady Cavs’ Season Comes To A Heartbreaking End
The Cookeville Lady Cavs battled for all 80 minutes of Tuesday’s District 7AAA Semifinal match, but it was the visitors who came away with a late 2-1 victory to end Cookeville’s season. The Lady Wildcats struck first early in the match, as a breakaway goal in the second...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
York Advances To Substate, Clarkrange’s Season Ends In Region 2/A Tournament
The York Lady Dragons extended their historic volleyball season on Monday in Chattanooga as they earned a runner-up finish in the Region 2/A tournament. The Dragons knocked off Meigs County 3-1 (17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17) in the semifinal round of the tournament before falling to CSAS 3-0 in the championship match.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Lady Panthers Advance to 6AA Semifinals
The Stone Memorial Lady Panther soccer team has advanced to the District 6AA tournament semifinals following their 5-0 opening-round win over White County on Monday, 5-0. Stone Memorial senior Haley Suggs scored two goals in the victory while keeper Kailee Waldo pitched the shutout in the net. SMHS’ Emma Thompson...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location
The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium...
crossvillenews1st.com
LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94
Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVC
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
clayconews.com
KSP Releases Name of Monticello Man Killed in Thursday Crash on KY HWY 1894 in Wayne County, Kentucky
MONTICELLO, KY (October 7, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County on Thursday October 6, 2022, at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry (69)...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ucbjournal.com
Wash N Roll Car Wash breaks ground on new location
Cookeville – Wash N Roll Express Car Wash has broken ground and laid the foundation of their newest location beside Bojangles on Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The location will be the second in Cookeville. They have another location at 795 South Jefferson Avenue. According to the wash-n-roll website, the...
WSMV
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials. Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his...
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns
The Tennessee Valley Authority is being blamed in the electrocution death of a contract laborer at its Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County. A lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Seth Black, a 29-year-old Spring City, Tenn., man who died at the plant in September 2021, has been filed in U.S. District Court […] The post TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBIR
LCSO: Fatal crash on Tellico Parkway
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Loudon County. LCSO said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Tellico Parkway.
2 seriously injured in roll-over crash in Smith County
First responders had to extract three people from a car after a rollover accident in Smith County Sunday morning.
ucbjournal.com
Longhorn Coffee Bar & Saloon host grand opening
Longhorn Coffee Bar & Saloon recently hosted their grand opening celebration. They are a mobile coffee and smoothie truck that serves a variety of tasty drinks, both coffee and cocktails. According to their website, longhornonthego.com, they are “the perfect addition for your next get together. We offer the best coffee...
THP confirms identity of victim from deadly crash in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. THP confirmed the identity of the victim as Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico...
Comments / 0