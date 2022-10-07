ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

KFVS12

Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of stealing medication from a pharmacy. Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an area pharmacy on October 8 for a report of stolen medication....
PADUCAH, KY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
ILLINOIS STATE

