STREATOR – The city of Streator has just over one week under its belt in initiating emergency services to the town and neighboring communities. On Tuesday afternoon at the city’s special meeting, Fire Chief Gary Bird reported so far, 60 calls for emergency services and 7 outside city limits in areas agreed to provide services to. Those communities, Long Point, Reading, and Allen Township are all under agreements to pay $450 per call. The city will provide Reading an opportunity to gain authority to permanently receive Streator services by a referendum to levy a property tax next year. For now, Reading will pay $25,000 for services through April of next year, and City Manager Dave Plyman says if the referendum fails, the city’s obligation to provide services expires.

STREATOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO