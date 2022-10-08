Read full article on original website
Streator to pass formal agreements with communities on emergency services
STREATOR – The city of Streator has just over one week under its belt in initiating emergency services to the town and neighboring communities. On Tuesday afternoon at the city’s special meeting, Fire Chief Gary Bird reported so far, 60 calls for emergency services and 7 outside city limits in areas agreed to provide services to. Those communities, Long Point, Reading, and Allen Township are all under agreements to pay $450 per call. The city will provide Reading an opportunity to gain authority to permanently receive Streator services by a referendum to levy a property tax next year. For now, Reading will pay $25,000 for services through April of next year, and City Manager Dave Plyman says if the referendum fails, the city’s obligation to provide services expires.
NWSL players call for owner to sell Chicago franchise
The fallout is continuing after the release of a report into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. Chicago Red Stars players are calling for owner Arnim Whisler to sell the team. Alaska Airline says it’s diverting Thorns and Timbers sponsorship dollars this quarter to an NWSL Players Association emergency fund to protect players. The NWSL has also dismissed the coach of the Orlando Pride and an assistant following an investigation into retaliatory behavior.
Crops in northern parts of LaSalle County impacted from late planting
OTTAWA -Harvest is underway for North Central Illinois farmers, though crops in portions of LaSalle County are taking much longer than usual to get harvested, according to Farm Bureau President David Isermann. Even with the early planting, some farmers didn’t get the big yield increase that they hoped for. Iserman...
