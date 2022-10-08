ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Haaland strikes again as Man City go top, Chelsea tame Wolves

By Oli SCARFF, Steven GRIFFITHS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URTX7_0iRVy5z300
Manchester City's Erling Haaland (C) celebrates scoring against Southampton /AFP

Manchester City swept to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Southampton as Erling Haaland extended his incredible scoring run to 10 successive games, while resurgent Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory against Wolves on Saturday.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all netted for Pep Guardiola's side before Haaland added his customary goal to seal yet another one-sided success at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has scored an astonishing 20 goals in his first 12 competitive games since his £51 million ($56 million) move from Borussia Dortmund.

Fuelled by the Norway striker, City are the first club to score at least three goals in nine consecutive top-flight home matches since Wolves in 1959.

The champions are now two points clear of second placed Arsenal ahead of the north London club's clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola's remarkable team have only lost one of their last 37 league games as they chase a fifth English title in the last six seasons.

City have scored 24 goals in their last six games, winning eight of their last nine across all competitions.

In stark contrast to City's blistering form, Southampton's fifth successive defeat added to the mounting pressure on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

City opened the scoring in the 20th minute as Joao Cancelo weaved through the Southampton defence, evaded James Ward-Prowse's challenge and fired through the legs of keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Phil Foden doubled City's lead as he ran onto Kevin De Bruyne's pass and clipped a deft lob over Bazunu into the far corner after 32 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez put the result beyond doubt in the 49th minute. The Algeria winger met Rodri's cross with a clinical volley from a tight angle.

Inevitably, Haaland wasn't to be denied and he finished off Cancelo's pass with a typically ruthless close-range effort in the 65th minute.

"I am so upset with him! He didn't score three goals!" Guardiola joked about Haaland.

"Expectations of him are so high that people expect he is going to score three or four goals every game.

"But in the end he was there and scored. He has done it and helped us again."

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea racked up a third win in new boss Graham Potter's four games since replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Potter made seven changes after the midweek Champions League victory over AC Milan, with Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those rested.

- Slick Chelsea -

Showing the depth of their squad, Chelsea took the lead when Kai Havertz netted three minutes into first half stoppage-time with a looping header from Mason Mount's pin-point cross.

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in complete control with a cute finish after exchanging passes with Mount in the 54th minute.

Armando Broja grabbed his first goal for Chelsea with a 20-yard drive in the 90th minute.

After their spluttering form at the end of Tuchel's reign, Chelsea are up to fourth place.

"I don't think we can succeed with just 11 players. It's not right just to play 11 until they fall down and get injured," Potter said.

"When you're playing three games a week, you've got to make decisions around fresh players, when players are determined and desperate to play."

Tottenham are three points behind Manchester City after Harry Kane secured a 1-0 win at Brighton.

Antonio Conte's third-placed team won for the first time in three games after losing at Arsenal and drawing away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kane struck with his eighth goal of the season in the 22nd minute, the England captain converting Son Heung-min's cross with a glancing header.

It was a first defeat for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi after an impressive 3-3 draw at Liverpool in his first match.

Bournemouth put under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers back on the hot seat with a 2-1 win at Dean Court.

Having won for the first time this season on Monday, second bottom Leicester have now lost seven of their last eight games.

Fifth placed Newcastle thrashed Brentford 5-1 at St James' Park.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win

Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Oleksandr Zinchenko passionately celebrates Bukayo Saka's winning penalty in Arsenal's victory over Liverpool - with the injured Gunners defender cheering on his side from inside the Emirates Stadium

Oleksandr Zinchenko was filmed celebrating Bukayo Saka's winning goal as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday. With the score at 2-2, 21-year-old Saka stepped up to put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Thiago had clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area. The forward slotted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Daily Mail

'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League

Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool could be nearing the END, says former Anfield star Didi Hamann, who claims there are 'little signs' the tide is turning against his fellow German after their miserable start to the season

Jurgen Klopp recently marked seven years as Liverpool manager, but Reds legend Didi Hamann fears that the German's time in charge could be nearing an end. Liverpool are now 14 points off league leaders Arsenal after losing 3-2 to Mikel Arteta's side on Sunday, and it has raised the pressure on the 55-year-old coach, who has won just two Premier League matches in eight games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FC Copenhagen vs Man City LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Sergio Gomez red card

Manchester City were held to a frustrating draw at FC Copenhagen as Pep Guardiola’s side were made to wait to confirm their place in the Champions League knockout stages.In a game marred by VAR decisions and overturns, City had an opening goal scored by Rodri ruled out for a handball on Riyad Mahrez. City, who rested Erling Haaland, were then awarded a penalty but Mahrez saw his effort from the spot saved.And there was a further VAR decision that went against City as left back Sergio Gomez was sent off for pulling back Copenhagen forward Hakon Haraldssonon the edge of the box when he was through on goal.City’s place in the last 16 could still be confirmed tonight, unless Sevilla beat Borussia Dortmund away from home. Follow all the reaction before Champions League coverage continues with Celtic vs RB Leipzig:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton

It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Man City#The Premier League#Borussia Dortmund
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta delights in Arsenal's feisty win over Liverpool as Gunners boss hails his side's new-found 'character' to get past Jurgen Klopp's visitors to return to the top of the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his players after they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fiesty contest at the Emirates. Liverpool twice equalised from losing positions, but Arsenal secured the win in the 76th minute after Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a second goal of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders

Liverpool's decline has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The 'mentality monsters' of Merseyside look a shadow of their former selves and, even eight games into the season, have probably conceded too much ground in the Premier League title race to truly push Manchester City like they have so astutely in recent seasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

5 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League rumbles on with Matchday 4 this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. Well, it turns out the win over Maccabi Haifa in last week's reverse fixture wasn't the beginning of a grand resurgence for Juventus. If anything, the victory in Turin simply masked the glaring issues that continue to drag the club down. The Israeli opposition exposed them all Tuesday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne says he is expecting Manchester City to fully impose themselves on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday with boss Pep Guardiola ready to unleash a fully rested striker Erling Haaland on the struggling Reds

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City can impose themselves on Liverpool this weekend after a recent upturn in fortunes at Anfield. City broke an 18-year hoodoo by winning away at Jurgen Klopp's side in 2021 and took a point from a pulsating fixture last season. De Bruyne, who has nine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'That was criminal, like kids football' Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool's set-piece tactics against Arsenal as he insists 'stupid' decisions cost Jurgen Klopp's side during 3-2 defeat

Jamie Carragher has blasted Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side for 'playing like kids' following their 3-2 weekend defeat away to Arsenal. Liverpool were caught out by the hosts quick counter-attack during the five-goal encounter with last season's Champions League finalists suffering their second defeat of the season. Gabriel Martinelli rounded off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Copenhagen vs Man City team news: Guardiola rests key stars ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester City travel to Denmark this afternoon looking to secure their passage to the last 16 of the Champions League. A win for Pep Guardiola’s side will send the Manchester club through to the knockout stages of Europe’s biggest competition with two games to spare, which could be crucial when it comes to the Premier League as it will give City the chance to rest players midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Mohamed Salah hits record hat-trick

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in just six minutes as Liverpool came from behind to thrash Rangers at Ibrox, as the Scottish side were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stages.A double from Roberto Firmino turned the match around to ease the pressure on Liverpool after Scott Arfield gave Rangers the perfect start and had Ibrox rocking when he fired past Alisson.But Firmino then silenced the home crowd with a simple equaliser from a corner before the Brazilian struck his second as he tucked an excellent cross from Joe Gomez past Allan McGregor. Firmino then turned provider...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

AFP

88K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy