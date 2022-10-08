Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23
Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
macaronikid.com
8 Events we are excited about this week!
Fall brings so many wonderful events! These are 8 events that we are looking forward to this week. Be sure to check out our calendar for more family fun events! Have an event you’d like to share? You can submit HERE. 1.) Libraries Love Lakes STEAM Storytime- Do you...
macaronikid.com
4 Halloween Books to Read THIS HALLOWEEN SEASON!
This article is proudly sponsored by Tiny Town Inc in Manomet, where learning is fun! Tiny Town Inc has been filling their walls with laughter, toys, crafts, and books since 1985! Tiny Town is a family business previously owned and directed by the late, beloved and, extraordinary, Mrs. Toni Powers. It is now owned and Directed since 2018 by her grand daughter Mrs. Stacia Buckmann (learn more about Stacia here). Tiny Town's is currently enrolling - give them a call today!
macaronikid.com
Toddler Halloween Bash at Altitude Trampoline Park! [GIVEAWAY]
For age 2-6 Only $20 per child and $8 for a parent for the full two hours!. Buy your passes by going to altitudeparkma.com and choosing Oct. 27th at 10 AM. Enter our giveaway for a special Toddler Halloween Fun Prize Pack valued at $56! Prize Pack includes:. Two two-hour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
Yorktoberfest
The Hopewell Fish and Game Association, Brewery Tours, and CrocodileDog Marketing extend an invitation for a day of frothy ales, PA wines, unique vendors, non-fair food, and wandering minstrel entertainment at our “Tree's Are Nice Right?” Edition of Yorktoberfest on October 15th from 12 pm to 5 pm at Bob Hoffman Fields.
macaronikid.com
Flavors of Fall Biennial Auction Gala
Limited tickets available! Get your individual tickets or sponsor a table now before we sell out!. The Key Peninsula Civic Center Board invites you to join us virtually or in person for Light up the Night: Your Prom at the Civic Center. Check out our generous event sponsors below!. Online...
macaronikid.com
5 Trunk or Treat Events in the Plymouth Area
Are you more of a trick-or-treater or are you a TRUNK-OR-TREATER? If you haven't heard of this phenomenon, trunk-or-treating is similar to trick-or-treating with one important twist: instead of going from house to house, you go from trunk to trunk! Kids collect goodies at each trunk - which usually offers a unique and exciting theme to go with it. Sometimes, families that enter trunks, can win a prize! Are you a seasoned trunk-or-treater or a newbie? Either way, this list will give you plenty of ideas for trunk-or-treating fun this Halloween!
macaronikid.com
Join Us at the Shop Local Harvest Showcase on October 22 - FREE Event!
This is a great opportunity to visit over 50 small and large local businesses showcasing their services to the community. In addition, this is an excellent environment for business professionals to network with one another and will encourage “Shop Local”. This event is open to the public to attend at no charge and the expo/showcase will be located outside in front of Regal Edwards Theater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
Local Fire Department Festivities
It's all treats and no tricks this October at various local fire departments. What is it about kids at the fire department checking out trucks and meeting our brave fire men and women? If your little is a fan, you need to be aware of the cool happenings at our local fire houses. In fact, Patterson is branching out with a car show and Mahopac Falls has an upcoming Trunk or Treat. Be sure to mark your calendars the next couple of weekends.
macaronikid.com
6 Fun Festivals This Week
While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!
macaronikid.com
Trick or Treat at iPlay America!
Come into iPlay America – Friday, October 28, 5-8PM – for spooktacular FUN as their annual Trick or Treat Around the Park RETURNS! This FREE event features a Trick or Treat Trail, Costume Contest, Raffle and more!. Trick or Treat Trail. Open from 5-7:30PM, guests can collect candy...
macaronikid.com
JCC Fall Fest
Join us for the JCC Fall Fest and Open House October 12 from 4pm to 6pm! During this FREE, family-friendly, learn about Sukkot (sue-COAT or SOOK-iss), the joyful holiday in which we celebrate and give thanks for the harvest of crops. Stop by and learn about our sukkah (hut) which represents the huts the farmers built when they lived in the fields while tending their crops.
macaronikid.com
Pre Sale for Disney on Ice Let's Celebrate
— The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. This monumental ice-skating spectacular visits Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from January 12 - 16. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, October 4, to get the best seats...
macaronikid.com
7 Amazing DIY Costume Ideas For Kids
Halloween DIY costumes for children might take a bit longer to create than buying them at the store, but the end results can be one-of-a-kind masterpieces that you and your kids will always remember. They really don't even have to take that long to make — all you need is a fun idea and a willing kid!
KIDS・
macaronikid.com
The City of Menifee Fall Happenings!
The City of Menifee is ready to celebrate fall with three great events that have something for everyone to enjoy!. Fall Festival – The City’s annual Fall Festival will kick-off on Saturday, October 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College (28237 La Piedra Rd.). In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this year’s event will offer a FREE kid-zone wristband to all who donate a full-sized toiletry item to Alternatives to Domestic Violence, an organization that provides a range of services aimed at breaking the cycle of physical and emotional violence within families and the community. Cash and Venmo donations will also be accepted with all proceeds benefiting Alternatives to Domestic Violence. Fall Festival highlights include:
macaronikid.com
Birthday Parties at the GSYMCA
Have your child’s birthday party at the Greater Scranton YMCA! All parties are two hours in length, with one hour. of pool time and one hour of party time in our Afterschool Classroom. Party hosts can bring food, drinks, paper. products and decorations. Swimming is for one hour only...
macaronikid.com
🌴 10 Reasons Your Family Will Love Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel
If you're planning or even thinking of a vacation to Orlando, this is for you! There is a gem that you need to know about that is near all the magic that is Orlando. Along with other Macaroni KID publishers from around the country, I recently had the pleasure to visit the beautiful Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel and am excited to share my top 10 things to love about it. It's not your typical hotel experience.
macaronikid.com
MacKid Giveaway to The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow!
It is time for the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow! And NE and NW Columbus have your chance to make this event one of your family's new favorite Halloween stops! We have not one, but TWO Family 4 packs to giveaway! Giveaway details below!. The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow is a...
macaronikid.com
Trick Or Treat at Uptown Gig Harbor
Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween Trick or Treat event! October 31st from 4 PM to 6 PM throughout Uptown.
macaronikid.com
FREE Classic Cars and Candy Bars: October 14th 3-5pm at Miller Park
Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks & Recreation’s FREE Classic Cars & Candy Bars event held Friday, October 14th from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Miller Park located at 1020 S. Morris Avenue in Bloomington, Illinois. “Costumes are encouraged for this fun, Halloween...
Comments / 0