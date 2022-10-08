Are you more of a trick-or-treater or are you a TRUNK-OR-TREATER? If you haven't heard of this phenomenon, trunk-or-treating is similar to trick-or-treating with one important twist: instead of going from house to house, you go from trunk to trunk! Kids collect goodies at each trunk - which usually offers a unique and exciting theme to go with it. Sometimes, families that enter trunks, can win a prize! Are you a seasoned trunk-or-treater or a newbie? Either way, this list will give you plenty of ideas for trunk-or-treating fun this Halloween!

