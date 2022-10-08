Read full article on original website
Henry County Kiwanis Fair at Heritage Park
McDONOUGH — After two years, the Henry County Kiwanis Fair is back with a lot more than just rides. This year, the fair will feature concerts, circus performances, A talent show, petting zoo and art exhibition in addition to rides, games and food from Oct. 12-16 at Heritage Park, 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Operation Warm gives new coats to hundreds of Atlanta children in need
ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Just in time for the cool morning weather, more than 400 Atlanta elementary students received free coats, thanks to a special operation to keep kids warm. Students at Usher-Collier Elementary School say that getting a free coat is worth dancing about. Operation Warm gave them a reason to dance during a coat distribution on Friday.
Celebrate Fall and Halloween with numerous events this month in Clayton, Henry counties
JONESBORO — Clayton and Henry counties are ready to celebrate Halloween from costume contests, fall festivals and trunk-or-treat, and there will be plenty of candy and fun to go around. The following events are planned throughout the Southern Crescent. Clayton County. • Pet Costume Contest. Swint’s Feed & Garden...
fox5atlanta.com
Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover
The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
Free health fair offers screenings for metro residents on Sunday
Do you know your blood pressure numbers? Or do you need a flu shot or dental screening?...
Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich
Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Happy top of the week! You know I like to start our week off on the entertainment side of things. Here are some of the hottest shows you can still grab tickets to. Plan accordingly and have fun!. Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop star is making her way to The Eastern....
Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!
Up to $1 billion in counterfeit items recovered in Fulton County flea market raid
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County sheriff’s deputies uncovered what they say is hundreds of millions of dollars in counterfeit items during a massive raid. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was the only reporter there while deputies raided a flea market in College Park. Sheriff Pat Labat says...
‘Angels around those bullets:’ Video captures scary moment mother, baby caught in drive-by shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jamia Ewing says it’s startling that home surveillance video captured the moment when she and her 8-month-old son were caught in a drive-by shooting. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Thank God I’m still here, thank God my son still...
Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta
Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund
Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
