Although President Joe Biden recently said the COVID-19 pandemic is over, questions remain about Michigan’s response. Why were the state’s prepared pandemic plans abandoned when the pandemic hit? How were some businesses and activities deemed “essential” and not others? Why were the responses different for each pandemic wave? And, of course, with the COVID-19 virus still circulating, did the lockdown orders actually make a difference?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO