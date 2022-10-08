ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

CBS Miami

Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults.  The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
bulletin-news.com

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
bulletin-news.com

Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client’s Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale

A healthcare provider from Margate is accused of taking advantage of an elderly client by repeatedly taking money out of his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was employed by Care Partners Nursing Services at the time she was given the responsibility of caring for a man who had been determined to be mentally incompetent following a psychiatric assessment by medical personnel at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
WSVN-TV

Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash finds one of her labrador mixes; second dog still missing

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident. Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami

Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation

A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com

Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
Pompano Beach, FL
