Boynton woman arrested after infant ingests fentanyl, dies, authorities say
A Boynton Beach woman is under arrest after authorities said a 10-month-old infant in her care ingested the highly dangerous and toxic drug fentanyl and died.
cw34.com
$700 stolen, but then the victim was charged with committing 2 felonies on the young thief
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police got this case after a woman told them "a girl knocked on her door and said someone tried to kill her," according to the arrest report. West Palm Beach police responded near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and N. Tamarind Avenue and spoke to the victim — whose age was not provided — before 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court
MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults. The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
bulletin-news.com
SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home
Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
Missing Boynton Beach woman found safe
Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Judge Asks Teen Accused in Deadly Crash: ‘Are You Seriously Laughing Right Now?’
The 15-year-old accused of fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer and smashing a stolen car into five other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three, and wounding six other people was smiling in court on Monday. Are you actually laughing right now, Broward Judge Stacy Ross interrupted the proceedings in shock.
bulletin-news.com
Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client’s Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale
A healthcare provider from Margate is accused of taking advantage of an elderly client by repeatedly taking money out of his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was employed by Care Partners Nursing Services at the time she was given the responsibility of caring for a man who had been determined to be mentally incompetent following a psychiatric assessment by medical personnel at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.
Click10.com
Former customs officer arrested in Arizona may have victims in South Florida, FBI says
DOUGLAS, Ariz. – An alleged sex offender who an Arizona police department says kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her has ties to Fort Lauderdale. Investigators believe there may be victims in South Florida from when the man lived here. Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, lived in the Fort...
WSVN-TV
Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash finds one of her labrador mixes; second dog still missing
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident. Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.
cw34.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
cbs12.com
Military Trail shut down in both directions after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash has shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Military Trail in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident was a "critical crash" near Flavor Pict Road. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
WSVN-TV
Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation
A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
