Crestview man arrested for asking 9-year-old to drive him home: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect after deputies said he asked a nine-year-old to drive him home nearly seven miles on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander Berrios, 22, asked the nine-year-old to drive […]
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
Human case of West Nile Virus detected in Santa Rosa County: Florida Department of Health
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus, with an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas among the county, according to the release. The DOH-Santa Rosa advised residents today there is a “heightened concern additional residents will become ill,” according to […]
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Pair spotted pulling on car door handles in Escambia Co., teen arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according […]
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
Man accused of threatening to shoot up middle school in Pace arrested: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man is behind bars after threatening to shoot up a middle school in Pace, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. John Hawkins, 22, was charged with giving a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner. Deputies said on Oct. 11, a tip was sent […]
Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
Father, son seriously injured after ATV crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A father and his son were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash in Escambia County Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 7:21 p.m. on the 7000 block of Rolling Hills Road behind the Lewis...
Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies
UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
Spanevelo case continued, jury selection slated for next week
UPDATE — The case has been continued until next week, with jury selection beginning on Monday and the trial beginning on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 is currently waiting on more details from the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court. We will update this story when more information is available. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — […]
Fort Walton Beach man hits for $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Fort Walton Beach man hit big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Tuesday, Andrew Hyche claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. Hyche...
Jury finds Pensacola man guilty of killing friend in 2020
An Escambia County jury deliberated Friday and found a man guilty of killing his friend in 2020.
