Crestview, FL

WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Human case of West Nile Virus detected in Santa Rosa County: Florida Department of Health

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus, with an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas among the county, according to the release. The DOH-Santa Rosa advised residents today there is a “heightened concern additional residents will become ill,” according to […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
City
Crestview, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
