BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO