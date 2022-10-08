A well-known British businessman has been arrested in the UK after being accused of helping a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions.Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of funding properties bought by oligarch Oleg Deripaska as well as expatriating his art. He has denied this.The US Department of Justice said the American government would seek Bonham-Carter’s extradition following the charge against him. Deripaska has previously been sanctioned by America.The charges allege that Deripaska instructed Bonham-Carter to set up a company called GBCM Limited to manage his properties, two of which are in New York and one in...

ECONOMY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO