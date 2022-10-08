ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dart.org

DART News Release

DART Bus Operator and Police Officer Hiring Event on October 15. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a hiring event for Bus Operators, Police Officers and Fare Enforcement Officers on Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at DART Headquarters, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas. DART Bus Operators.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap

A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
FAIRVIEW, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

What a Difference Underground Detention Makes

City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story

This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
RICHARDSON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

First-Person Video of Wreck on I-35 in Dallas-Fort Worth

Here’s the latest reminder to watch your back while driving in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Just a few weeks ago, I shared the video of the moment a car rear-ended a truck on the Dallas North Tollway. While it’s not clear how everyone involved in the crash fared, the people in the car that rear-ended the pickup seemed to be ok, albeit shaken up.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
franchising.com

Salata Salad Kitchen Continues to Grow Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth With a New Location in Alliance Town Center

The new Salata location in Alliance makes healthy meal options even more accessible to North Texas. October 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEXAS - Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Alliance Town Center on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 9611 North Freeway I-35, Ste. 9609 Fort Worth, TX 76177.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified

