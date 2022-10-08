Read full article on original website
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
DART News Release
DART Bus Operator and Police Officer Hiring Event on October 15. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a hiring event for Bus Operators, Police Officers and Fare Enforcement Officers on Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at DART Headquarters, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas. DART Bus Operators.
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
What a Difference Underground Detention Makes
City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
Yes, 'phantom' traffic jams are real. How can you avoid them in DFW?
DALLAS — There are times you know you're going to get caught in traffic around North Texas. Whether you are on your way to work or maybe around a big construction project – that’s normal, right?. But what about those times where it's a sea of brake...
Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash
One man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Arlington over the weekend. The rider crashed Saturday on northbound Green Oaks near Randol Mill a little south of I-30.
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
Man killed at Main Street Garden Park in downtown Dallas; two men wanted
Police are still looking for two men wanted in a fatal shooting in downtown Dallas over the weekend. Police say the victim was in an argument before the shooting.
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story
This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
First-Person Video of Wreck on I-35 in Dallas-Fort Worth
Here’s the latest reminder to watch your back while driving in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Just a few weeks ago, I shared the video of the moment a car rear-ended a truck on the Dallas North Tollway. While it’s not clear how everyone involved in the crash fared, the people in the car that rear-ended the pickup seemed to be ok, albeit shaken up.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
For the Garza family, winning at the State Fair of Texas means shaking it up with the 'Cha-Cha'
The Garza family has a history with the State Fair of Texas that goes back nearly 40 years. It all started in the mid-'70s when Benilde Garza noticed business at the family’s West Dallas restaurant was down during October. Perplexed, she and her husband Trini asked around and discovered their customers were being wooed away by the fair.
Salata Salad Kitchen Continues to Grow Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth With a New Location in Alliance Town Center
The new Salata location in Alliance makes healthy meal options even more accessible to North Texas. October 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEXAS - Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Alliance Town Center on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 9611 North Freeway I-35, Ste. 9609 Fort Worth, TX 76177.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
Dallas police officers, civilian injured after crash during police chase
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was injured after crashing his car during a police chase on Tuesday. Police say around 10:45 a.m. officers were chasing a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery. Two officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle after a robbery when the officers crashed into...
Who’s got the best southern fried chicken in Dallas? These are the top southern restaurants around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s in need of some southern comfort? We are still a ways away from Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, so, maybe some comfort before the holiday season really gears up is proving necessary. Tuesday, October 11 is Southern...
