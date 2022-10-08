ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Backup QB takes over after Kansas' Daniels injured vs TCU

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jason Bean took over at quarterback to start the second half for Kansas on Saturday after Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU with an apparent injury to his right shoulder.

Daniels was hurt as Jamoi Hodge sacked him with 41 seconds left in the first half, and he went to the locker room for treatment on his throwing shoulder. He was on the sideline in street clothes in the second half with his right arm in a sling.

Bean threw touchdown passes on two of the Jayhawks’ first three series of the second half to put Kansas ahead 17-10.

Daniels has been the catalyst for the Jayhawks’ surprising 5-0 start. He came into the game fifth in the Big 12 in total offense.

Daniels fumbled at the goal line in the second quarter as the Jayhawks were driving for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. He was 5 for 10 for 89 yards when he got hurt.

WIBW

Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
LEAWOOD, KS
