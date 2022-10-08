Read full article on original website
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV
WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
Tropical Storm Karl forms south of the Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded an area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche to Tropical Storm Karl. Tropical Storm Karl is now 450 miles south of the Rio Grande Valley with winds of 40 mph gusting to 50 mph. The forecast for the rest of this week […]
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Alien Invader
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Soaking up the early morning sunshine, a large nutria reclines on a weathered stump in a South Texas pond. The big rodent is totally relaxed and appears to be sleeping comfortably without any sign of movement, not even the fluttering of an eyelid or quivering nose. Finally, the creature […]
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Reflects on Decades of State Fair of Texas Creative Arts Competitions
Sue Rainey was in her 30s when she entered her first State Fair of Texas Creative Arts competition in 1981. "A friend of mine liked my cobblers...so she said, 'There's a pie contest, why don't you enter?" Rainey said. She entered an apple pie and coconut cream pie. "When they...
RGV native founds nonprofit in hopes of giving back
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At CBS 4, we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. Hannah Orendain, 23, is a law student who is anything but average. “I am in law school, a 2L, I run a non-profit organization, I also work as a research legal assistant at a […]
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
megadoctornews.com
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
Big Bend National Park Is Worth the Effort To Get To It
The grand Santa Elena Canyon(Caleb Fisher/Unsplash) In remote southwest Texas and just a stone's throw from Mexico (literally in some cases) you can find Big Bend National Park, a near million acre swath of protected land that features many of the most epic vistas in the state of Texas.
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel’s spirits awakened by ghost tour
The City of Port Isabel has a long history of well known characters whose souls have not truly passed on and still walk the streets. The best way to experience this phenomenon is to participate in the Spirits of Port Isabel Tour. Footfalls can be heard as you walk through...
This Cool Map of TX Displays Stars Names on the City They’re From
Usually, the use we have for maps is for seeing the different cities and states around the United States. For example, as we get older some of us tend to forget the capitols of certain states or are curious about other cities in Texas or outside states. But if you...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Fall fest ‘Terror on Texas Ave.’ set to return for its second year
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second annual fall fest “Terror on Texas Ave.” is slated to return this October. The festival will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with South Texas Ford Dealers. The festival will feature a haunted house consisting of “13 […]
Houston Chronicle
Republicans pin hope on Latino vote in Rio Grande Valley, Texas’ new battleground
HARLINGEN, Texas — After a Texas Young Republicans banquet last weekend, Albert Alaniz watched as Sen. Ted Cruz rallied the party faithful on behalf of three GOP Latina candidates running for Congress in the Rio Grande Valley, a Democratic stronghold through most of the state’s history. The 55-year-old...
