Harlingen, TX

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV

WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Tropical Storm Karl forms south of the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded an area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche to Tropical Storm Karl. Tropical Storm Karl is now 450 miles south of the Rio Grande Valley with winds of 40 mph gusting to 50 mph. The forecast for the rest of this week […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Alien Invader

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Soaking up the early morning sunshine, a large nutria reclines on a weathered stump in a South Texas pond. The big rodent is totally relaxed and appears to be sleeping comfortably without any sign of movement, not even the fluttering of an eyelid or quivering nose. Finally, the creature […]
ANIMALS
#Rio Grande Valley#Birds#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Birding#Volunteers#Tx#Rgvbf Board
ValleyCentral

RGV native founds nonprofit in hopes of giving back

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At CBS 4, we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. Hannah Orendain, 23, is a law student who is anything but average. “I am in law school, a 2L, I run a non-profit organization, I also work as a research legal assistant at a […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
megadoctornews.com

Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters

HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
HARLINGEN, TX
Nick Reynolds

Big Bend National Park Is Worth the Effort To Get To It

The grand Santa Elena Canyon(Caleb Fisher/Unsplash) In remote southwest Texas and just a stone's throw from Mexico (literally in some cases) you can find Big Bend National Park, a near million acre swath of protected land that features many of the most epic vistas in the state of Texas.
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel’s spirits awakened by ghost tour

The City of Port Isabel has a long history of well known characters whose souls have not truly passed on and still walk the streets. The best way to experience this phenomenon is to participate in the Spirits of Port Isabel Tour. Footfalls can be heard as you walk through...
PORT ISABEL, TX

