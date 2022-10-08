Read full article on original website
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho
Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little
Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
4 Idaho Small Towns Ranked as the Coziest in the United States
Whether it’s holding hands and sipping hot cider as you wander through a pumpkin patch or enjoying a cocoa in front of a roaring fire while the snow gently falls outside, we’re approaching that the time of the year when those cozy thoughts run through your head. Generation...
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster
As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
viatravelers.com
19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do
A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!
It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
This Death Statistic Is Up 4%. In Idaho, It’s Up 24%, But Why?
It's one of the few things you can truly depend on: People live, and people die. It's the circle of life. However, for many Idahoans, that circle is ending much sooner than expected, and it's happening to more and more people. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and sadly,...
Is Idaho in a housing bubble?
IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
eastidahonews.com
Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
New rental options in Treasure Valley
Modern Craftsman offers one, two, and three bedroom homes that you can rent along Chinden Blvd. in Meridian.
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court
If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
northernminer.com
Site visit: Revival Gold closes in on prefeasibility for historic Beartrack-Arnett project in Idaho
When Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG) was founded in 2017 around a property consolidation of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project — a land position that was originally held by the first governor of the state of Idaho in the late 1800s — the vision was to revive what was the nearby town of Salmon’s first modern mine.
No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids
BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Tom Milner loaded a car of potatoes the afternoon of Oct. 5, 1922, for which he paid the grower, William Klemmer the rate of 90 cents per hundred bulk at the car. The spuds, bound for California, were the first carload of unpacked or bulk potatoes sent out that season, according a wire report. “The potatoes are all of a special size, long, and none of them are under 12 ounces in weight, though many of them went 16 and 20 ounces,” the report said. “The potatoes are to be used for making ‘shoestrings’ and French fries.” In other, unrelated agricultural news, farmer J.K. Ando found himself in a pickle with 50 tons of cabbage and no buyers. The heads averaged 15 pounds each, making them too large and too costly for the average consumer. “Local commission men refuse Ando’s cabbages on the grounds that when they reach market they would have to sell for around 75 cents each, which they declare is more money than the average housewife will spend for one cabbage.”
