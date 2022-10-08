EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four narcotic smuggling events, resulting in nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana seized. Before sunrise on October 7, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) and the RGV Horse Patrol Unit responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rio Grande City and discovered seven abandoned bundles. The marijuana weighed over 600 pounds and has been valued at approximately $481,400. Two nights later, RGC agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies interdicted a marijuana load vehicle west of Rio Grande City. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a van as it was departing from fields near the Rio Grande. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled southbound and was not located. Agents seized 502 pounds of marijuana worth more than $400,000 USD from the van.

