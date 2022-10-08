Read full article on original website
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV
WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
RGV native founds nonprofit in hopes of giving back
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At CBS 4, we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. Hannah Orendain, 23, is a law student who is anything but average. “I am in law school, a 2L, I run a non-profit organization, I also work as a research legal assistant at a […]
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
Asked why she will not do chamber forums, De La Cruz says she has ‘already shared a stage’ with Vallejo
MCALLEN, Texas – Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz says the reason she will not debate Democrat Michelle Vallejo is because she has already “shared a stage” with her earlier in the campaign. However, the stage they shared was not a forum for the two candidates for...
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
PSJA ISD to host flu shot clinic for employees
Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District is hosting a flu shot clinic for their employees Monday. The clinic begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will take place at the PSJA Stadium Home Locker Room. This clinic will be open to all PSJA ISD employees.
Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board met publicly Monday for the first time since the release of a forensic review of BPUB’s failed attempt to build multimillion dollar power plant. The audience at the meeting erupted in cheers and applause in response to a resident’s public comments, calling upon the board to take […]
RGV Agents Seize More Than $1 Million Worth of Marijuana Over the Weekend
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four narcotic smuggling events, resulting in nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana seized. Before sunrise on October 7, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) and the RGV Horse Patrol Unit responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rio Grande City and discovered seven abandoned bundles. The marijuana weighed over 600 pounds and has been valued at approximately $481,400. Two nights later, RGC agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies interdicted a marijuana load vehicle west of Rio Grande City. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a van as it was departing from fields near the Rio Grande. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled southbound and was not located. Agents seized 502 pounds of marijuana worth more than $400,000 USD from the van.
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
6 plead guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Texas
Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week.
South Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.
6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash
Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
ATV driver wanted after evading police by driving through fields, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle. According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police […]
Alligator Caught in Surf Stuns Texas Beachgoers
A huge alligator found itself in salty waters and surprised plenty of beachgoers on a popular stretch at South Padre Island, Texas. A 7.5 foot alligator worked its way into the salty waters and was eventually rescued by wildlife officials. Beachgoers started posting photos and videos of the alligator to...
