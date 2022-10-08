ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

fsurams.com

Guenard & Lawson Headline LEC Weekly Awards

Framingham, Mass.-Framingham State junior forward Corlene Guenard has been named Little East Conference (LEC) Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore back Cori Lawson has been named LEC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 9th. Guenard was named the LEC Offensive Player...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fsurams.com

Rams Outlast Trinity in Non-conference Tilt

The Rams opened scoring in the 7thminute when Gabriel Padilla finished off a pass from Kunphel Sinha for the early lead. The hosts scored twice to take the lead from there. James Donaldon scored in the 14thminute followed by a 21st minute goal from Nicholas Bellak. The Rams answered near...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross football remains undefeated after win at Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football is off to a hot start this year, and they hoped to keep it rolling against Patriot League rival Bucknell Saturday in the second annual EBW Classic. It was a perfect day for football at Polar Park. Crusaders quarterback Matt Sluka got the scoring...
WORCESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth High names new boys’ basketball coach

The Dartmouth High boys’ basketball team has a new head coach, but he’s no stranger to the Indians’ locker room. In fact, Nick Simonetti is something of a hometown hero, having scored over 1,000 points for the team during his four-year varsity career and being named among the top 20 Dartmouth High basketball players of the last 50 years by the New Bedford Standard-Times.
DARTMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Marc Anthony’s Pizza team wins WPA golf tournament

The Wareham Police Association held its 4th annual golf tournament benefiting Cops for Kids with Cancer on Oct. 8. E. Event organizers Lorenzo Grosso and Calib LaRue would like to thank Little Harbor Country Club for hosting the event and all sponsors, donations, and players who helped make this event possible.
WAREHAM, MA
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
thefabricator.com

Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts

Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
DARTMOUTH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out

The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
whdh.com

Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
103.7 WCYY

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
nrinow.news

Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA

