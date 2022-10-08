Read full article on original website
Reinders receives Heartland 4-H Friend of Rodeo award
HURON — Dan Reinders of Huron was awarded the Heartland 4-H Friend of Rodeo Award on July 17. Reinders has been an active member of the horse and rodeo world for over 20 years. During this time, he has volunteered countless hours both during rodeo weekends and during planning and prepping months. Reinders has been known to do anything from push calves, set up turnback fences, help sort and move livestock, and work on grounds maintenance like weed whacking and mowing to prep. He also loves being the gateman for barrels and poles and helping each girl have the same level playing field.
Great Scarecrow Festival winners
Winners in the Great Scarecrow Festival display in Campbell Park were, above, Best in Show Organization/Business and People’s Choice Award, Dakota Provisions with The Addams Family; and below, Best in Show Youth for Gru and the Minions from Our Home Inc. . A total of 234 people voted for the...
Virgina “Ginnie” Neu, 90, of De Smet
DE SMET — Virgina “Ginnie” Neu, 90, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the De Smet Hospital in De Smet. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at American Lutheran Church in De Smet. Rev. Jonathan Dolan will officiate. The service will be livestreamed via the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Harman, Lien earn ESD honors for Tigers
BROOKINGS — A pair of Huron runners earned all-conference honors during the Eastern South Dakota Conference Cross Country Meet, which was held Saturday at Edgebrook Golf Course. Senior Cheech Harman finished eight for the Tigers in the varsity boys’ race at 17:00.33, while sophomore TJ Lien was 13th at...
Huron cheer, dance teams compete in Mitchell
MITCHELL - The Huron cheer and dance teams competed Saturday at the Mitchell Invitational. Rapid City Stevens won the cheer competition with a score of 235.5, outpacing host Mitchell, who scored 228. The Tigers cheer squad placed ninth with a 201 score. Yankton took first place in pom and jazz...
Area volleyball 10-10-22
ABERDEEN — James Valley Christian found a tactic that was affective and it fueled a non-conference volleyball sweep over Aberdeen Christian Friday night. The Vikings took advantage of a play called campfire in a 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 win at the Christian School Gym. Campfire basically is short balls that land in between defenders who end up circling the ball, but can’t do anything with it.
Middle school volleyball 10-10-22
PIERRE - The Huron Tigers middle school volleyball team traveled to Pierre on Saturday. The Huron “A” team moved to 9-3 with a three-set victory over Pierre. Set scores for the Tigers were 13-25, 25-16, and 15-6. Kya Tschetter was 14 of 17 serving with seven aces for...
Tigers hold on for win against Stevens
RAPID CITY - The Huron Tigers used a diverse hitting attack Saturday to defeat the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 3-1. Set scores for Huron were 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, and 25-22. The Tigers opened the first set quickly down 4-0 behind strong hitting from Isabell Higgins and Carsyn Mettler of the Raiders and poor passing by the Tigers out of the gate.
