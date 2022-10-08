HURON — Dan Reinders of Huron was awarded the Heartland 4-H Friend of Rodeo Award on July 17. Reinders has been an active member of the horse and rodeo world for over 20 years. During this time, he has volunteered countless hours both during rodeo weekends and during planning and prepping months. Reinders has been known to do anything from push calves, set up turnback fences, help sort and move livestock, and work on grounds maintenance like weed whacking and mowing to prep. He also loves being the gateman for barrels and poles and helping each girl have the same level playing field.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO