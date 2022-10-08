Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
Plainsman
Reinders receives Heartland 4-H Friend of Rodeo award
HURON — Dan Reinders of Huron was awarded the Heartland 4-H Friend of Rodeo Award on July 17. Reinders has been an active member of the horse and rodeo world for over 20 years. During this time, he has volunteered countless hours both during rodeo weekends and during planning and prepping months. Reinders has been known to do anything from push calves, set up turnback fences, help sort and move livestock, and work on grounds maintenance like weed whacking and mowing to prep. He also loves being the gateman for barrels and poles and helping each girl have the same level playing field.
Plainsman
Great Scarecrow Festival winners
Winners in the Great Scarecrow Festival display in Campbell Park were, above, Best in Show Organization/Business and People’s Choice Award, Dakota Provisions with The Addams Family; and below, Best in Show Youth for Gru and the Minions from Our Home Inc. . A total of 234 people voted for the...
Plainsman
Virgina “Ginnie” Neu, 90, of De Smet
DE SMET — Virgina “Ginnie” Neu, 90, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the De Smet Hospital in De Smet. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at American Lutheran Church in De Smet. Rev. Jonathan Dolan will officiate. The service will be livestreamed via the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Plainsman
Harman, Lien earn ESD honors for Tigers
BROOKINGS — A pair of Huron runners earned all-conference honors during the Eastern South Dakota Conference Cross Country Meet, which was held Saturday at Edgebrook Golf Course. Senior Cheech Harman finished eight for the Tigers in the varsity boys’ race at 17:00.33, while sophomore TJ Lien was 13th at...
Plainsman
Huron cheer, dance teams compete in Mitchell
MITCHELL - The Huron cheer and dance teams competed Saturday at the Mitchell Invitational. Rapid City Stevens won the cheer competition with a score of 235.5, outpacing host Mitchell, who scored 228. The Tigers cheer squad placed ninth with a 201 score. Yankton took first place in pom and jazz...
Plainsman
Middle school volleyball 10-10-22
PIERRE - The Huron Tigers middle school volleyball team traveled to Pierre on Saturday. The Huron “A” team moved to 9-3 with a three-set victory over Pierre. Set scores for the Tigers were 13-25, 25-16, and 15-6. Kya Tschetter was 14 of 17 serving with seven aces for...
Plainsman
Hitchcock-Tulare wins ranked battle against De Smet
DE SMET — In a battle between two top-ranked teams in Class 9B on Friday, it was second-ranked Hitchcock-Tulare emerging with a 34-12 victory against fifth-ranked De Smet. Carter Binger opened the scoring with the first of his two touchdowns in the game for the Patriots. He reached the end zone on an 80-yard run.
amazingmadison.com
Three people injured in Lake County rollover crash
Three people were injured in a rollover crash Sunday morning near Ramona. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said the Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of 225th Street and 447th Avenue at around 11:40 Sunday morning. Walburg said the investigation showed that 22-year-old...
Plainsman
Tigers hold on for win against Stevens
RAPID CITY - The Huron Tigers used a diverse hitting attack Saturday to defeat the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 3-1. Set scores for Huron were 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, and 25-22. The Tigers opened the first set quickly down 4-0 behind strong hitting from Isabell Higgins and Carsyn Mettler of the Raiders and poor passing by the Tigers out of the gate.
