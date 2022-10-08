PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there will be a Potential Quorum of the Colfax County Commissioners located at the. Blü Dragonfly Brewing, LLC 33808 US Highway 64 on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am through 5:00 pm for a regular meeting by Northeast Regional Transportation Planning Organization (NERTPO).

