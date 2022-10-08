Read full article on original website
REGULAR MEETING OF THE RATON BOARD OF EDUCATION 6:00 PM WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022
C. Requests to be recognized – (5-minute limit) V. Approval of Minutes – September 19, 2022, Regular Meeting. c. PSFA Representative(s) to discuss current Facility Master Plan. d. Board Member Report. e. Capital Projects Report. VII. Action Items. a. Financial Report & Budget Adjustments/Transfers. VIII. Executive Session –...
Colfax County Commissioners NOTICE POTENTIAL QUORUM Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am through 5:00 pm
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there will be a Potential Quorum of the Colfax County Commissioners located at the. Blü Dragonfly Brewing, LLC 33808 US Highway 64 on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am through 5:00 pm for a regular meeting by Northeast Regional Transportation Planning Organization (NERTPO).
