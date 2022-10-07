Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
1027wbow.com
THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
1027wbow.com
VCSC approves new security cameras, 2023 budget
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board approved new security cameras for its three high schools at its meeting on Monday. The $225,000 worth of cameras will provide up to 100 more camera views than before. The previous cameras only had one view per camera. Now, each camera will have four views. VCSC Director of Student Services Dr. Tom Balitewicz said that this is a cost-effective and efficient move.
1027wbow.com
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1027wbow.com
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
Comments / 0