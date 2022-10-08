Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
WXII 12
Burlington grandfather urges parents to talk with their kids after two high school students fought with a knife
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after they said two students fought with a knife inside Hugh Cummings High School. Police said the first call about the fight came on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The two female students suffered minor cuts, they added. School officials said a school...
Elkin Tribune
Local Career Center to relocate
A local operation that aids job seekers is on the move — but only a short distance away from the present location of the NCWorks Career Center of Surry County in Mount Airy. The center’s new digs are at 942 W. Pine St. in a building formerly occupied by Farm Bureau in the vicinity of CF Jones Classic Cafe. That is less that a mile from the existing 541 W. Pine St./Suite 300 facility that is near Mill Creek General Store.
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
Asheboro, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
WXII 12
Two students involved in knife incident at Cummings High School
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System said there was an incident Tuesday involving two students. They said EMS was called to Cummings High School after two students were involved in an altercation with a knife. They said the Burlington Police Department is investigating. They said it was an isolated incident and all other students are safe.
Greensboro officials dedicate $500,000 to homeless assistance plan
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With the number of affordable housing units shrinking, and the number of people falling into homelessness growing, the Greensboro City Council voted to embark on a new plan to get people immediate help. In a seven-to-one vote Monday morning, the council decided to dedicate roughly $500,000 to the Doorway Project. The […]
WRAL
Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun
MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
country1037fm.com
Archdale, North Carolina Haunted House Among The Nation’s Scariest
Tis the season for lists of America’s Scariest Haunted Attractions. As I was preparing today’s show, I came across just such a list. Here are some of the names and places: Pennhurst Asylum – Spring City, PA, 13th Gate – Baton Rouge, LA, HellsGate – Lockport, IL. and The Darkness – St. Louis, MO. And then, just as I was about to go, “Ho-hum” and peace-out, what should I see? Coming in at Number 8 on the list, “Kersey Valley Spooky Woods” in Archdale.
WDBJ7.com
Kitty’s Closet will use RV to take clothes to those in need in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville resident Jennifer Miller started Kitty’s Closet in August as a free clothing closet for those in need. While working in behavioral health for 25 years, she noticed a large, underserved population in the area. “While there are some locations that do have free clothing...
$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in NC
Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside the Lexington City Cemetery.
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
country1037fm.com
‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina
Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
North Carolina woman celebrates 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
WXII 12
Greensboro: New program will charge residents for leaving bins at the curb
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program to begin this year in hopes of keeping Greensboro's streets clean, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Greensboro will be instituting a new program that can issue a...
Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
News Argus
3824-B Country Club Road
SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
