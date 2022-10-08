ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
Elkin Tribune

Local Career Center to relocate

A local operation that aids job seekers is on the move — but only a short distance away from the present location of the NCWorks Career Center of Surry County in Mount Airy. The center’s new digs are at 942 W. Pine St. in a building formerly occupied by Farm Bureau in the vicinity of CF Jones Classic Cafe. That is less that a mile from the existing 541 W. Pine St./Suite 300 facility that is near Mill Creek General Store.
Education
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
High School Soccer PRO

Asheboro, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

FOX8 News

Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
WXII 12

Two students involved in knife incident at Cummings High School

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System said there was an incident Tuesday involving two students. They said EMS was called to Cummings High School after two students were involved in an altercation with a knife. They said the Burlington Police Department is investigating. They said it was an isolated incident and all other students are safe.
FOX8 News

Greensboro officials dedicate $500,000 to homeless assistance plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With the number of affordable housing units shrinking, and the number of people falling into homelessness growing, the Greensboro City Council voted to embark on a new plan to get people immediate help. In a seven-to-one vote Monday morning, the council decided to dedicate roughly $500,000 to the Doorway Project. The […]
WRAL

Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun

MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
country1037fm.com

Archdale, North Carolina Haunted House Among The Nation’s Scariest

Tis the season for lists of America’s Scariest Haunted Attractions. As I was preparing today’s show, I came across just such a list. Here are some of the names and places: Pennhurst Asylum – Spring City, PA, 13th Gate – Baton Rouge, LA, HellsGate – Lockport, IL. and The Darkness – St. Louis, MO. And then, just as I was about to go, “Ho-hum” and peace-out, what should I see? Coming in at Number 8 on the list, “Kersey Valley Spooky Woods” in Archdale.
country1037fm.com

‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina

Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
News Argus

3824-B Country Club Road

SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
