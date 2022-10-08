Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
MLB playoff predictions: World Series rematch? Dodgers/Braves vs. Astros is popular pick
Coming off Major League Baseball's first-ever wild card weekend, the 2022 postseason enters the traditional (since 1995!) best-of-five division series starting Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the regular season with 111 wins, the most of any team in baseball since 2001, but winning a second World Series title in three years won't be a cakewalk.
Marconews.com
Padres look to change the narrative in NLDS against division-rival Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson to win the heavyweight title. The New York Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl. The U.S. men's hockey team stunned the Soviet Union in the Olympics. So, why can’t the San Diego Padres defeat the Los Angeles...
Marconews.com
MLB playoff rankings: National League powers top list of World Series contenders
While talent always matters most, there’s no underestimating positioning and path when it comes navigating a World Series trip. And after Major League Baseball expanded its postseason field to 12 teams, opponent circumstances and the calendar probably matter more than ever. With three of the four new wild-card series...
MLB・
Marconews.com
Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5
NFL power rankings entering Week 6 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Eagles (1): A big reason for their 5-0 start? The ability to sprint out to big leads before putting teams away. Philadelphia's 92 second-quarter points are the most in NFL history through five games and 68 more than their opponents have. Philly has not trailed in the second half all season.
NFL・
