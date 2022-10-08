ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Jo, TX

Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
KVUE

Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race

AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
fox7austin.com

New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
Juliette Fairley

Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms

A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes Against President Biden's Order on Marijuana

President Biden pardoning marijuana offenders that Governor Abbott disagrees withScreenshot from Twitter. Just two days ago, President Joe Biden passed legislation that pardons marijuana offenders. Biden urged governors to follow his lead. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott said pardons will not happen in the Lone Star state.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana

Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
