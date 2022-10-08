Read full article on original website
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race
AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Political consultant in Harris county convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A political consultant was convicted Friday for a failed scheme intended to affect the the outcome of the race for Texas House of Representatives District 132 during the 2020 election cycle, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “At a time when threats against...
New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They Said
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaigning in HoustonScreenshot from Twitter. With less than one month away before voters go to the polls in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke were both in the same city. Each candidate was in Houston, Texas.
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
Governor Abbott Goes Against President Biden's Order on Marijuana
President Biden pardoning marijuana offenders that Governor Abbott disagrees withScreenshot from Twitter. Just two days ago, President Joe Biden passed legislation that pardons marijuana offenders. Biden urged governors to follow his lead. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott said pardons will not happen in the Lone Star state.
Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."
The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Graduates from these Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Which college or university you attend in Texas can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
