ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Sinks Pirates, 2-1

SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran returned to the win column Tuesday night to win their sixth match in seven matches, coming from behind to defeat the Southwestern University Pirates, 2-1, at Gustafson Field. TLU women's soccer picks up their first win over Southwestern since the Bulldogs 2-1 victory on September 28, 2018.
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Cura Named SCAC Runner of the Week

SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran men's cross country runner Carlos Cura (Midkiff/Rankin) has been named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Cura received the conference honor after finishing sixth overall, and first amongst Division-III runners, in the 8K at the...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Luis Green Named SCAC Offensive Player of the Week For 8th Time in Career

SEGUIN, Texas -- After a record setting weekend that saw him finish with two goals and three assists, Texas Lutheran men's soccer forward Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) has earned the nod as Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Bulldogs in Eighth Place After Day One at Alamo City Classic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran's men's golf team currently sits in eighth place (+33) after the opening two rounds at the Alamo City Classic at Quarry Golf Course in San Antonio, Texas. Schreiner University and Mary Hardin-Baylor sit in a tie for first place in the team race...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Trinity, TX
State
Missouri State
tlubulldogs.com

Flores leads Alamo City Classic Through Day One

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Texas Lutheran senior Wynter Flores (San Antonio/Incarnate Word) put on quite the performance during Monday's opening round of the Alamo City Classic. Flores shot a career-low round of 73 (+2) at the Alamo City Classic at Quarry Golf Course in San Antonio to finish as the first round leader.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio

A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterrey#Mexico#Tlu Shuts Out Centenary#N A A#Scac
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas

It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Mid-Texas Symphony takes the stage this weekend

The Mid-Texas Symphony, one of the regional symphonies, will take the stage this weekend. Music Director Akiko Fujimoto describes them this way: “The Mid-Texas Symphony is a professional orchestra based in Seguin and New Braunfels, Texas,” Fujimoto said. “And we perform six concerts a year in both cities: three in Seguin and three in New Braunfels. And we aim to serve the community in symphonic music.”
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KSAT 12

Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people. According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects...
KERR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy