The Mid-Texas Symphony, one of the regional symphonies, will take the stage this weekend. Music Director Akiko Fujimoto describes them this way: “The Mid-Texas Symphony is a professional orchestra based in Seguin and New Braunfels, Texas,” Fujimoto said. “And we perform six concerts a year in both cities: three in Seguin and three in New Braunfels. And we aim to serve the community in symphonic music.”

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO