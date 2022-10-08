Read full article on original website
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Texas Lutheran Sinks Pirates, 2-1
SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran returned to the win column Tuesday night to win their sixth match in seven matches, coming from behind to defeat the Southwestern University Pirates, 2-1, at Gustafson Field. TLU women's soccer picks up their first win over Southwestern since the Bulldogs 2-1 victory on September 28, 2018.
Cura Named SCAC Runner of the Week
SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran men's cross country runner Carlos Cura (Midkiff/Rankin) has been named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Cura received the conference honor after finishing sixth overall, and first amongst Division-III runners, in the 8K at the...
Luis Green Named SCAC Offensive Player of the Week For 8th Time in Career
SEGUIN, Texas -- After a record setting weekend that saw him finish with two goals and three assists, Texas Lutheran men's soccer forward Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) has earned the nod as Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.
Bulldogs in Eighth Place After Day One at Alamo City Classic
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran's men's golf team currently sits in eighth place (+33) after the opening two rounds at the Alamo City Classic at Quarry Golf Course in San Antonio, Texas. Schreiner University and Mary Hardin-Baylor sit in a tie for first place in the team race...
Wynter Flores Wins Individual Title at Alamo City Classic, Texas Lutheran Finishes Fourth
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Wynter Flores (San Antonio/Incarnate Word), a senior from San Antonio, Texas, made four birdies Tuesday en route to a an even-par 71 to claim her first collegiate tournament championship at the Trinity University Alamo City Classic at Quarry Golf Course in San Antonio, Texas. Flores finished...
Flores leads Alamo City Classic Through Day One
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Texas Lutheran senior Wynter Flores (San Antonio/Incarnate Word) put on quite the performance during Monday's opening round of the Alamo City Classic. Flores shot a career-low round of 73 (+2) at the Alamo City Classic at Quarry Golf Course in San Antonio to finish as the first round leader.
High heat and humidity ahead of late day cold front
Today's weak cold front pales in comparison to a cold front late this weekend expected to bring widespread rain and cooler temperatures back to Central Texas. --Kristen Currie
‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio
A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas
It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
Mid-Texas Symphony takes the stage this weekend
The Mid-Texas Symphony, one of the regional symphonies, will take the stage this weekend. Music Director Akiko Fujimoto describes them this way: “The Mid-Texas Symphony is a professional orchestra based in Seguin and New Braunfels, Texas,” Fujimoto said. “And we perform six concerts a year in both cities: three in Seguin and three in New Braunfels. And we aim to serve the community in symphonic music.”
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom 'bungalow' near San Antonio College
The porch swing is charming.
Actual cold front moving through San Antonio next week
Finally some relief from the heat! The high temperature after the cold front moves in will be 79 degrees.
Why some family members are frustrated with Live Oak Police after body was discovered in tunnel
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel in Live Oak on Sunday morning, Live Oak Police said. They received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the scene and...
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side. Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.
San Antonio Teen Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In Hopkins County
A San Antonio teen was caught driving a stolen vehicle through Hopkins County Sunday night, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was notified by county dispatchers a stolen 2017 Kia Forte was reportedly being driven east on Interstate 30 around 10:20 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022. Talley reported...
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people. According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects...
