Read full article on original website
Related
cokercobras.com
Field Hockey Drops Conference Matinee at No. 7 Converse on Tuesday
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Coker University field hockey dropped its South Atlantic Conference matinee at No. 7 Converse on Tuesday (Oct. 11) by a score of 6-2. The Cobras rallied from an early first-quarter deficit behind goals from Kelsey Sithole and Amba Brown to take a 2-1 lead in the first quarter, before Converse would rally in their own right for the victory.
Shrine Bowl announces rosters
The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Clemson to spend over $1.5 million in payouts for home football ‘guarantee games’
How much were last month’s non-conference football home games against Furman and Louisiana Tech worth to the Clemson athletics department?. Just over $1.5 million, according to game contracts obtained by The State through an open records request. Clemson will pay out $415,000 to Furman and $1.1 million to Louisiana...
cokercobras.com
Men's Golf Finishes Third at the Irish Creek Invitational, Two Cobras Finish Inside the Top 10
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Coker University men's golf finished third at the Irish Creek Invitational on Tuesday (Oct. 11), with Jonathan Hallinger and Caleb Tidd finishing inside the Top 10 individually. The Cobras finished ahead of several nationally-ranked squads in the field, finishing behind only No. 9 Lincoln Memorial and No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golaurens.com
Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen
Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
gsabusiness.com
Rick Erwin Group to open new Greenville restaurant
Rick Erwin Dining Group is set to open a new restaurant concept in the Augusta Road area in Greenville in late October. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, which is known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks in the area between East Faris Road, Augusta Street, and South Church Street just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, a news release from Rick Erwin Dining Group stated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
McMaster names October ‘South Carolina Manufacturing Month’
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Oct. 5 recognizing “National Manufacturing Day” and declaring October “South Carolina Manufacturing Month” at Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Business & Industry Showcase in Anderson. The event hosts eighth-graders from Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties as they meet local business leaders and learn about...
Hartsville man, 37, identified as victim in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to authorities. William Euten, 37, died in the crash, Coroner Todd Hardee said. He was driving a Chevrolet Geo Metro that was involved in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th […]
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injuries reported after bus rear-ended on Pelham Road in Greenville
A bus was rear-ended on Pelham Road near Pelham Commons on Monday, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 miles per hour. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
WYFF4.com
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
WIS-TV
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
My Fox 8
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
4 people found dead, 1 died at hospital after shooting at South Carolina home
INMAN, S.C. — Four people were found dead and one person later died at the hospital after a shooting at a house in Inman, South Carolina on Sunday night. According to Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger per The Associated Press, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found the five people with gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0