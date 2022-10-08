ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Field Hockey Drops Conference Matinee at No. 7 Converse on Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Coker University field hockey dropped its South Atlantic Conference matinee at No. 7 Converse on Tuesday (Oct. 11) by a score of 6-2. The Cobras rallied from an early first-quarter deficit behind goals from Kelsey Sithole and Amba Brown to take a 2-1 lead in the first quarter, before Converse would rally in their own right for the victory.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Shrine Bowl announces rosters

The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen

Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
LAURENS, SC
Newberry Observer

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Rick Erwin Group to open new Greenville restaurant

Rick Erwin Dining Group is set to open a new restaurant concept in the Augusta Road area in Greenville in late October. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, which is known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks in the area between East Faris Road, Augusta Street, and South Church Street just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, a news release from Rick Erwin Dining Group stated.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

McMaster names October ‘South Carolina Manufacturing Month’

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Oct. 5 recognizing “National Manufacturing Day” and declaring October “South Carolina Manufacturing Month” at Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Business & Industry Showcase in Anderson. The event hosts eighth-graders from Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties as they meet local business leaders and learn about...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 miles per hour. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

