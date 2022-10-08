Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Fritz Climbs To Seventh In Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin
ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, as of Monday, 10 October 2022. In a week when Novak Djokovic secured qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz also boosted his hopes of reaching the season finale with his title run in Tokyo.
atptour.com
Thiem Ties Personal-Best With Dominant Gijon Win
’Domi’ was dominant on Monday in Gijon. Dominic Thiem defeated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Gijon Open. The two games he lost is tied for the fewest he has dropped in a completed tour-level match, with the other instance coming in 2013 in Vienna against Jaroslav Pospisil, whom he eliminated 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
atptour.com
Dominic Double Up: It's Thiem's Time At Madame Tussauds
If you are a Dominic Thiem fan, Vienna just became even more interesting. Last week, Thiem visited Madame Tussauds Vienna — a popular tourist attraction where people pose for pictures with life-size wax figures of their favourite celebrities — to reveal a wax figure of himself. "What's better...
atptour.com
Berrettini & Felix Enjoy Florence Views: 'It's A Beautiful City'
The stars are headlining the ATP 250 being played in Florence. It is a critical week in the Pepperstone ATP Live ATP Race To Turin, with only three spots remaining in the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November. Both eighth-placed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 15th-placed Matteo Berrettini will try to improve their standing at the UniCredit Firenze Open in Florence.
atptour.com
Passaro Continues Milan Push With Thrilling Florence Win
#NextGenATP Italian Francesco Passaro earned his first ATP Tour win on Tuesday at the most opportune time. The 21-year-old wild card defeated Chinese No. 1 Zhang Zhizhen 7-6(4), 7-6(6) to reach the second round of the UniCredit Firenze Open. By doing so, the home favourite continued his push for a place at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals.
