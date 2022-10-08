Read full article on original website
Rublev Keeps On Running In Race To Turin
It was a good week for Andrey Rublev at the Astana Open, but there is no let up for the 24-year-old as he seeks to boost his qualification hopes for the Nitto ATP Finals. Rublev powered to the semi-finals at the ATP 500 event in the Kazakh capital before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets. Despite that disappointment, the 11-time tour-level titlist collected 180 valuable points to consolidate his place in sixth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.
Fritz Climbs To Seventh In Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin
ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, as of Monday, 10 October 2022. In a week when Novak Djokovic secured qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz also boosted his hopes of reaching the season finale with his title run in Tokyo.
Thiem Ties Personal-Best With Dominant Gijon Win
’Domi’ was dominant on Monday in Gijon. Dominic Thiem defeated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Gijon Open. The two games he lost is tied for the fewest he has dropped in a completed tour-level match, with the other instance coming in 2013 in Vienna against Jaroslav Pospisil, whom he eliminated 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Passaro Continues Milan Push With Thrilling Florence Win
#NextGenATP Italian Francesco Passaro earned his first ATP Tour win on Tuesday at the most opportune time. The 21-year-old wild card defeated Chinese No. 1 Zhang Zhizhen 7-6(4), 7-6(6) to reach the second round of the UniCredit Firenze Open. By doing so, the home favourite continued his push for a place at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals.
Murray Masters Foki In Gijon
Under pressure early from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday at the Gijon Open, Andy Murray found a moment of magic to trigger a stunning turnaround at the ATP 250 event in Spain. Murray pulled off a difficult forehand volley on the stretch at 2-4, 30/40 to avoid going a double...
Nardi Closes Gap, Boosts Milan Chances
#NextGenATP Italian Luca Nardi has moved to within five points of the final qualification place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Milan after he came through qualifying to reach the second round at the Astana Open. The 19-year-old earned wins over Hamad Medjedovic, David Goffin and Alexander Shevchenko before...
#NextGenATP Svajda, Skatov Win Maiden Challenger Tour Titles
A pair of #NextGenATP youngsters were among six ATP Challenger Tour champions last week. American Zachary Svajda rallied from a set down in the Tiburon Challenger final to collect his maiden Challenger title while Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov triumphed at the Parma Challenger presented by Iren. Svajda spoiled countryman Ben...
