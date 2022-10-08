Read full article on original website
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
Major League of Legends Record Claimed by 3-Time Champ - IGN Compete Fix
On today's Compete Fix, a League of Legends legend just claimed a new record, Riot disqualifies a whole team, and a Smash Bros. Melee player wins a major tournament using...Yoshi?
PUBG Mobile Bans Another 530,000 Accounts; Upgrades Its Cheat Detection and More
PUBG Mobile's ongoing effort of waging war against cheater is providing great results. Their anti cheat system is called Fog of War, it is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. In their previous cheater banning spree, they were able to permanently suspend 405,610 accounts and 6,566 devices and also remove 2,091 online cheat ads with 28,229,588 followers and views.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1
The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Amazon Prime Early Access: 23andMe Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale runs from October 11-12 and offers sales on a wide range of cool stuff. Games and tech are on sale, but services are, too, and 23andMe is a big one. Sign up and submit a DNA sample and track your own. If you don't already...
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
Did Sony Get Ripped Off with this PS+ Deal? - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s Daily Fix of gaming news, we get a little insight into how much it costs Sony to put a game on PlayStation Plus. Based on their deal for Ark: Survival Evolved, it cost millions just to keep the game on PS+ for a month. But would you believe Microsoft spent a lot less to get the game on Xbox Game Pass for three years? Sony can afford it, though, as shipments for the PlayStation 5 have increased by 400%. Looks like the PS5 is about to have a very good holiday season. And Battlefield 2042's latest limited-time event was shut off after just 30 minutes. Why? Watch today's episode to find out. It's your Daily Fix!
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend - Early Access Trailer
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend is available now in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Ankama launcher. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch and will be released in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from this rogue-lite deck-builder, featuring a combination of exploration, RPG-elements, and strategic turn-based combat.
Square Enix Montréal Rebrands as Onoma Under Embracer
Lara Craft Go developer Square Enix Montréal has been rebranded as Onoma following its acquisition by Embracer Group earlier this year. As reported by GI.biz, a post on the developer's new website explained that "Onoma is Greek for name and names offer endless possibilities", symbolising that players "can be anyone, achieve anything, and go anywhere".
Overwatch 2: Activision Blizzard Apologizes for Troubled Launch, Offering Free In-Game Goodies
Overwatch 2 developers have apologized for the game's troubled launch, which was muddled with server problems and connectivity issues for players. After waiting years for a sequel, the Overwatch community finally had their hands on a new title in the series last week. However, the hero-shooter title met with several problems including DDoS attacks that prevented players from accessing the title.
Need for Speed Unbound Flexes Its Special Driving Effects Feature in Latest Trailer for the Upcoming Arcade Racing Title
Need for Speed Unbound is all set to take over the racing genre, with a new spin on the iconic arcade franchise from EA. The upcoming title will feature fan-favorite cars and driving aesthetics that has made Need for Speed popular. However, it also arrives with a set of new features, which fans saw firsthand with the release of Unbound's first trailer.
Marvel Hitting Pause on Blade Amid Search for New Director
Marvel is temporarily shutting down production on Blade, its revamp of the popular vampire hunter series that was originally set to be released in 2023. THR reports that the decision follows in the wake of director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project two weeks ago. Marvel will use the break to search for a replacement while further developing it.
House of the Dragon: Viserys' Slip of the Tongue Spells Big Trouble for the Targaryens
Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon. You can check out our full review for Episode 8, too!. Before he took his final breaths in this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I mistook his wife, Queen Alicent, for his daughter and heir, Rhaenyra, and unintentionally provided her with a new motive to go to war for the Iron Throne.
