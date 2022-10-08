Choo-Choo Charles, an upcoming horror game that challenges you to fight off a horrifying sentient train, is coming to Steam on December 9, 2022. Here's a look at some tense new gameplay that shows just how relentless Charles really is. The release date trailer also introduces us to several characters, who give us some clues as to how players will be able to stop Charles in his tracks. Using the machine gun on your train, and an arsenal of explosives you'll need to help out the locals and summon Charles to a mortal duel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO