Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
IGN
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
IGN
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1
The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
IGN
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
IGN
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend - Early Access Trailer
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend is available now in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Ankama launcher. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch and will be released in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from this rogue-lite deck-builder, featuring a combination of exploration, RPG-elements, and strategic turn-based combat.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
IGN
10 Obscure Games We Love
Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
IGN
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound Flexes Its Special Driving Effects Feature in Latest Trailer for the Upcoming Arcade Racing Title
Need for Speed Unbound is all set to take over the racing genre, with a new spin on the iconic arcade franchise from EA. The upcoming title will feature fan-favorite cars and driving aesthetics that has made Need for Speed popular. However, it also arrives with a set of new features, which fans saw firsthand with the release of Unbound's first trailer.
IGN
Overwatch 2: Activision Blizzard Apologizes for Troubled Launch, Offering Free In-Game Goodies
Overwatch 2 developers have apologized for the game's troubled launch, which was muddled with server problems and connectivity issues for players. After waiting years for a sequel, the Overwatch community finally had their hands on a new title in the series last week. However, the hero-shooter title met with several problems including DDoS attacks that prevented players from accessing the title.
IGN
Do Not Open - Official PlayStation Trailer
Do Not Open is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on November 15, 2022. Additionally, the game is coming to PlayStation 4 in early 2023, with a PlayStation VR 2 version planned for 2023. Watch the unsettling trailer for a peek at the creepy world of this survival horror game, influenced by escape room mechanics.
IGN
Choo-Choo Charles - Official Release Date Trailer
Choo-Choo Charles, an upcoming horror game that challenges you to fight off a horrifying sentient train, is coming to Steam on December 9, 2022. Here's a look at some tense new gameplay that shows just how relentless Charles really is. The release date trailer also introduces us to several characters, who give us some clues as to how players will be able to stop Charles in his tracks. Using the machine gun on your train, and an arsenal of explosives you'll need to help out the locals and summon Charles to a mortal duel.
IGN
TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee
A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
IGN
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution - Meta Quest 2 Trailer
Take on walkers in New Orleans when Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution launches on Meta Quest 2 on December 1, 2022. Revealed during Meta Connect 2022, check out the action-packed trailer to see various weapons and more!. In Skydance Interactive’s The Walking...
Comments / 0