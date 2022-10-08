This Detroit Red Wings team made some strides last year. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond arrived in Detroit with a splash and made the team fun to watch, especially considering the absolutely awful seasons leading up to last year. Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, and suddenly the team has hope. This team had an interesting offseason in which they were quite busy making it an exciting year if you are a Detroit fan. While the odds still aren’t great for this team, they aren’t the dumpster fire they were a couple years ago. This team has missed the playoffs for six years in a row. And while they are starting to build something, fans are going to get antsy with another missed playoff year.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO