NFL Betting Predictions: Week 6 Opening Line Report and Picks

Another week in the books as the NFL moves into the middle part of the season. There were many key games and the Week 5 takeaways are as follows:. Let Russ Cook: The Broncos put on another snoozefest in primetime in a touchdown free game. The Wilson era is in serious jeopardy of ending early.
NFL
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+194) New York (-230) The Cleveland Guardians (92-70) are on their way to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the New York Yankees (99-63). The moneyline on this contest has Cleveland at +194 while New York is at -230. The betting total is set at 7. The pitchers taking the mound will be Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
2022-23 Detroit Red Wings Predictions and Futures Odds Picks

This Detroit Red Wings team made some strides last year. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond arrived in Detroit with a splash and made the team fun to watch, especially considering the absolutely awful seasons leading up to last year. Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, and suddenly the team has hope. This team had an interesting offseason in which they were quite busy making it an exciting year if you are a Detroit fan. While the odds still aren’t great for this team, they aren’t the dumpster fire they were a couple years ago. This team has missed the playoffs for six years in a row. And while they are starting to build something, fans are going to get antsy with another missed playoff year.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/12/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+100) Los Angeles (-120) Dodger Stadium is the location where the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) will attempt to beat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series. The moneyline on this game has San Diego at +100 while Los Angeles is at -120. The total is set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw.
DraftKings and ESPN Expand Their Sports Betting Partnership

DraftKings is a top-tier US sportsbook and DFS (daily fantasy sports) provider. ESPN is the world-wide leader in sports. Expanding on this sports betting partnership has all the possibilities of reshaping of industry. A new DraftKings/ESPN deal is an unprecedented agreement between parties that can meet all expectations. DraftKings has...
