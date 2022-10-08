Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
Doc's Sports Service
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Giants (+6) The New York Giants (4-1) welcome the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Baltimore opens as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 43.5. The Baltimore Ravens come into this game with a record of 3-2 for this season. In their last game, the Ravens faced...
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-5.5) The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are on their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Philadelphia opens this matchup as 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.5. The Dallas...
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Betting Predictions: Week 6 Opening Line Report and Picks
Another week in the books as the NFL moves into the middle part of the season. There were many key games and the Week 5 takeaways are as follows:. Let Russ Cook: The Broncos put on another snoozefest in primetime in a touchdown free game. The Wilson era is in serious jeopardy of ending early.
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+194) New York (-230) The Cleveland Guardians (92-70) are on their way to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the New York Yankees (99-63). The moneyline on this contest has Cleveland at +194 while New York is at -230. The betting total is set at 7. The pitchers taking the mound will be Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole.
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Dolphins (+3) The Miami Dolphins (3-2) welcome the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Miami is 3-point dogs. The over/under comes in at 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings step onto the field holding a record of 4-1 for this season. When they last stepped on the...
Doc's Sports Service
Mana Martinez vs Brandon Davis Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Mana Martinez will enter the Octagon with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Martinez priced at -150 while Davis is priced at +130. Mana "ManaBoi" Martinez looks to add a victory to his career total of 9-3-0. The 26-year-old records a...
Doc's Sports Service
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, 10/17/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Chargers (-4) The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) will compete against the Denver Broncos (2-3) at SoFi Stadium on Monday. Los Angeles opens this matchup as 4-point favorites. The betting total is set at 47.5. The Denver Broncos step onto the field holding a record of 2-3 for this...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Steelers (+6.5) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are en route to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). Pittsburgh opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total is 44.5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this matchup with...
Doc's Sports Service
Temple Owls vs UCF Knights Prediction, 10/13/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Knights (-25) The Temple Owls (2-3) are en route to Bounce House on Thursday where they will attempt to defeat the UCF Knights (4-1). Temple opens as 25-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total has been set at 46.5. The Temple Owls step onto the field holding a record...
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/12/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Bruins (-110) Capitals (-110) The Washington Capitals will try to defeat the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. The moneyline on this game has the Bruins at -110 while the Capitals are coming in at -110. The betting total is set at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Prediction, 10/11/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lightning (+105) Rangers (-125) The New York Rangers will compete against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Lightning at +105 and the Rangers are at -125. The over/under is 6. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking...
Doc's Sports Service
Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings Prediction, 10/11/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Golden Knights (+100) Kings (-120) The Vegas Golden Knights are hitting the road to Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday where they will meet the Los Angeles Kings. The odds on this game have the Golden Knights at +100 and the Kings are opening at -120. The betting total comes in at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
2022-23 Detroit Red Wings Predictions and Futures Odds Picks
This Detroit Red Wings team made some strides last year. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond arrived in Detroit with a splash and made the team fun to watch, especially considering the absolutely awful seasons leading up to last year. Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, and suddenly the team has hope. This team had an interesting offseason in which they were quite busy making it an exciting year if you are a Detroit fan. While the odds still aren’t great for this team, they aren’t the dumpster fire they were a couple years ago. This team has missed the playoffs for six years in a row. And while they are starting to build something, fans are going to get antsy with another missed playoff year.
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/12/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+100) Los Angeles (-120) Dodger Stadium is the location where the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) will attempt to beat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series. The moneyline on this game has San Diego at +100 while Los Angeles is at -120. The total is set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw.
Doc's Sports Service
DraftKings and ESPN Expand Their Sports Betting Partnership
DraftKings is a top-tier US sportsbook and DFS (daily fantasy sports) provider. ESPN is the world-wide leader in sports. Expanding on this sports betting partnership has all the possibilities of reshaping of industry. A new DraftKings/ESPN deal is an unprecedented agreement between parties that can meet all expectations. DraftKings has...
Doc's Sports Service
Nevada Wolf Pack vs Hawaii Warriors Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. Odds/Point Spread: Warriors (+4.5) Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is the location where the Hawaii Warriors (1-5) will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-4) on Saturday. Hawaii opens this contest as 4.5-point dogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 48.5.
