Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
WCVB
Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England
FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Downtown Worcester Donut Shop Announces Closing
WORCESTER - On Tuesday, Doughnuts & Draughts, located on Main Street in downtown Worcester, announced on social media they are closed. The donut shop and bar occupied a storefront near the entrance of the Worcester Palladium. It opened in 2018. It was formerly the Paris Café. Doughnuts & Drafts...
businessnhmagazine.com
Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage
A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
kscequinox.com
Bookstore prices break the bank
The Keene State bookstore is home to all things KSC merchandise, but the price tags on items in the store are very daunting. The Equinox thinks there needs to be a renegotiation of the Barnes and Noble and KSC contract for the bookstore to better work around the wants and needs of the student body.
Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England. Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of...
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Teen Dies After Falling From Cliff While Climbing in New Hampshire Without Gear
According to WGME 13, one person is dead after falling from a cliff he was climbing near the Everett Dam in Weare, New Hampshire on Sunday. The article goes on to say that an unidentified 18-year-old was hiking and climbing with friends near the Everett Dam on Sunday when they decided to climb a cliff that was not part of the areas 'designated climbing area'.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
WMUR.com
Boy recognized after saving girl from near-drowning at New Hampton campground
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton officials celebrated a 12-year-old boy after he saved an 8-year-old girl from almost drowning in September at a New Hampton campground pool. Dennis Dantas was at the Adventure Ground Camping Resort pool Sept. 3 when he said he noticed a young girl underwater.
WCVB
Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
