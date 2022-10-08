ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

WCVB

Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England

FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
WNAW 94.7

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
businessnhmagazine.com

Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage

A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
97.5 WOKQ

Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out

The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
kscequinox.com

Bookstore prices break the bank

The Keene State bookstore is home to all things KSC merchandise, but the price tags on items in the store are very daunting. The Equinox thinks there needs to be a renegotiation of the Barnes and Noble and KSC contract for the bookstore to better work around the wants and needs of the student body.
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
WUPE

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
WCVB

Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
