ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH
kscequinox.com

Bookstore prices break the bank

The Keene State bookstore is home to all things KSC merchandise, but the price tags on items in the store are very daunting. The Equinox thinks there needs to be a renegotiation of the Barnes and Noble and KSC contract for the bookstore to better work around the wants and needs of the student body.
KEENE, NH
WNAW 94.7

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
State
California State
Keene, NH
Entertainment
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage

A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
MANCHESTER, NH
kscequinox.com

Old fashioned camera sparks creativity

Not everyday do you see an old fashioned camera being used around Keene State College. Sophomore film studies majors Cameron Isbel and Bridget Denio filmed their project “We Are The Problem” using a Bolex H16 Reflex Camera, a popular camera used throughout the 1950’s. The project was...
KEENE, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert S. Neuman
97.5 WOKQ

A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time

26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Our Lady of the Cedars celebrates last mortgage payment to Diocese of Manchester with symbolic confetti

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, September 25, Fr. Thomas Steinmetz, pastor of Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Catholic Church, handed a check to Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester as a final payment on a mortgage assumed in 2005. The check for $43,144.82 completed the sale of the former St. Teresa Roman Catholic Church by the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Art World#Art History#The Putnam Theater#The Thorne Art Gallery#Harvard
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
HARTFORD, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Colors delight at the Warner Fall Foliage Festival

WARNER, NH – The tradition of the Warner Fall Foliage Festival was lost over the last two Octobers as Covid limited the 2020 festival to virtual status while 2021 saw no festival at all. With the first festival held in 1947, this year’s edition is the 75th by calendar year but the 74th in actuality.
WARNER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Savannah

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Savannah is a calm sweet lovable five-year-old seeking a loving home. Savannah is stressed being here and is pulling her fur out. This girl loves to be pet and will do very well in a low-key home. She likes cats, but her favorite is people. For more information on her, call 802-885-3997, or go to our website, www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only. We are having a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items you would like to donate or new items that can be gifted, please drop off donations any time at the shelter.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy