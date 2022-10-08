ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

kscequinox.com

Old fashioned camera sparks creativity

Not everyday do you see an old fashioned camera being used around Keene State College. Sophomore film studies majors Cameron Isbel and Bridget Denio filmed their project “We Are The Problem” using a Bolex H16 Reflex Camera, a popular camera used throughout the 1950’s. The project was...
KEENE, NH
kscequinox.com

Bookstore prices break the bank

The Keene State bookstore is home to all things KSC merchandise, but the price tags on items in the store are very daunting. The Equinox thinks there needs to be a renegotiation of the Barnes and Noble and KSC contract for the bookstore to better work around the wants and needs of the student body.
KEENE, NH
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

Historians In Hudson Re-Enact 'Battle For The Airfield' Of WWII

HUDSON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — History was in the remaking on Saturday, as more than 300 people took the field in Hudson to re-enact the Battle for the Airfield fought during World War Two between the Allied and Axis forces. Demonstrators strapped into tanks, cars, touted prop guns, and...
HUDSON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
HARTFORD, VT
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s completes its corporate headquarters move

BJ’s Wholesale Club has moved its headquarters to its new Club Support Center located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the wholesaler said Tuesday. The new location is just a few minutes from its previous headquarters in Westborough, and local media reported that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. requested and received a tax increment financing deal from its new host city to make the move.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH

