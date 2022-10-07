Read full article on original website
advocatemag.com
Dallas Arboretum president, CEO announces retirement
Mary Brinegar, the president and CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, is retiring within the next year. Brinegar has held the position for 27 years, and she will remain there until a new president and CEO is named, the arboretum says in a press release. The arboretum will...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Longtime Educator Tops List of Names for New Fort Worth Library
Vivian J. Lincoln, a longtime educator and the first female African American principal in the Crowley Independent School District, garnered 2,968 votes placing her at the top of the list for the naming of Fort Worth's new library. "With more than 5,000 votes in this naming effort, it was thrilling...
History-making Fort Worth judge recalls legacy, continues to help law students ahead of 99th birthday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jaylon Wesley is close to having a big dream come true. She will graduate law school next spring -- the first goal of many. "I'm a third-year student at Texas A&M School of Law," said Wesley. "The ultimate goal?" Wesley said. "The very last thing...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Scores Disappoint: P-TECH College Readiness Program Struggles
The Dallas Express dug into how the Dallas Independent School District measures up in this regard. Is the district serving its students well when preparing them for future success?. The best snapshot available is the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) accountability report for the district, especially the data concerning its College,...
keranews.org
For the Garza family, winning at the State Fair of Texas means shaking it up with the 'Cha-Cha'
The Garza family has a history with the State Fair of Texas that goes back nearly 40 years. It all started in the mid-'70s when Benilde Garza noticed business at the family’s West Dallas restaurant was down during October. Perplexed, she and her husband Trini asked around and discovered their customers were being wooed away by the fair.
dmagazine.com
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival
Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gala Honors the Life and Legacy of Atatiana Jefferson
Wednesday, Oct. 12 marks three years since the death of Atatiana Jefferson, the young Fort Worth woman killed in her home by a police officer. On Sunday, family and friends gathered for a gala in honor of her life and legacy. The annual fundraiser put on by the Atatiana Project helps create opportunities for North Texas youth to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move
Comfort food for breakfast, brunch, and lunch will be available soon.
Dallas Observer
The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving
The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia now president of MCCA
DALLAS — Dallas’ prime cop is coming into a brand new position because the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is a corporation of regulation enforcement executives representing the most important cities within the United States and Canada. Dallas Police Chief...
American Airlines to open exclusive 600-room, $250 million hotel in Dallas
The employee-only 'hospitality complex' will be built on a 300-acre corporate campus the Dallas-based air carrier is constructing in Fort Worth.
advocatemag.com
Lakewood Service League unveils new playground at Lakewood Park
Neighbors met with the Lakewood Service League and local leaders to unveil the new playground equipment at Lakewood Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the park Sunday, was attended by Dallas 9 City Council member Paula Blackmon and her appointee to the Dallas Park and Recreation Board, Maria Hasbany, herself a former president of the Lakewood Service League.
advocatemag.com
Home-buying workshop from Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week
Learn the options for affordable home-buying from the City of Dallas during a workshop from the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week. The workshop touches on everything necessary to becoming a homeowner and features City Councilmember Casey Thomas and the city’s housing manager, Reese Collins. Three affordable homebuilders...
Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her. Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend....
dmagazine.com
Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King
Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
dmagazine.com
All of Dallas’ Federal Rent Relief Funding Has Been Spent
Two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started, the money available for emergency rental assistance in Dallas is gone, at least for now. A look at the DHA (formerly called the Dallas Housing Authority) website established to help prospective applicants now says that “all available rent relief funds have been committed at this time.” It invites users to check for updates on funding availability.
