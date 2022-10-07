ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Dallas Arboretum president, CEO announces retirement

Mary Brinegar, the president and CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, is retiring within the next year. Brinegar has held the position for 27 years, and she will remain there until a new president and CEO is named, the arboretum says in a press release. The arboretum will...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Longtime Educator Tops List of Names for New Fort Worth Library

Vivian J. Lincoln, a longtime educator and the first female African American principal in the Crowley Independent School District, garnered 2,968 votes placing her at the top of the list for the naming of Fort Worth's new library. "With more than 5,000 votes in this naming effort, it was thrilling...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Scores Disappoint: P-TECH College Readiness Program Struggles

The Dallas Express dug into how the Dallas Independent School District measures up in this regard. Is the district serving its students well when preparing them for future success?. The best snapshot available is the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) accountability report for the district, especially the data concerning its College,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
dmagazine.com

Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival

Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gala Honors the Life and Legacy of Atatiana Jefferson

Wednesday, Oct. 12 marks three years since the death of Atatiana Jefferson, the young Fort Worth woman killed in her home by a police officer. On Sunday, family and friends gathered for a gala in honor of her life and legacy. The annual fundraiser put on by the Atatiana Project helps create opportunities for North Texas youth to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving

The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
IRVING, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia now president of MCCA

DALLAS — Dallas’ prime cop is coming into a brand new position because the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is a corporation of regulation enforcement executives representing the most important cities within the United States and Canada. Dallas Police Chief...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Lakewood Service League unveils new playground at Lakewood Park

Neighbors met with the Lakewood Service League and local leaders to unveil the new playground equipment at Lakewood Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the park Sunday, was attended by Dallas 9 City Council member Paula Blackmon and her appointee to the Dallas Park and Recreation Board, Maria Hasbany, herself a former president of the Lakewood Service League.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Home-buying workshop from Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week

Learn the options for affordable home-buying from the City of Dallas during a workshop from the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week. The workshop touches on everything necessary to becoming a homeowner and features City Councilmember Casey Thomas and the city’s housing manager, Reese Collins. Three affordable homebuilders...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King

Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

All of Dallas’ Federal Rent Relief Funding Has Been Spent

Two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started, the money available for emergency rental assistance in Dallas is gone, at least for now. A look at the DHA (formerly called the Dallas Housing Authority) website established to help prospective applicants now says that “all available rent relief funds have been committed at this time.” It invites users to check for updates on funding availability.
DALLAS, TX

