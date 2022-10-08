Read full article on original website
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Cape Gazette
Horace Junior Strand, life of the party
Horace Junior Strand, 63, known to his friends and family as “Junnie” and “The Fly,” passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, Md. Junnie was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Lewes, to the late Horace and Beatrice Wescott Harmon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Mary Louise Strand at birth; and a brother Colbert Strand.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
Cape Gazette
Thomas William Gillespie, proud veteran
Thomas William Gillespie, 85, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Henry and Dorothy Gillespie. Thomas attended Paul Newman High School in Philadelphia. A proud veteran of the U. S....
Cape Gazette
Thomas E. Steele III, Air Force veteran
Thomas E. Steele III passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at home. He was born June 3, 1942, to Helen Foskey Steele and T. Elwood Steele Jr. He graduated from Georgetown High School Class of 1960 and attended Goldey Beacom. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He...
Cape Gazette
Brian Piccolo scholar-athlete award nominations due Oct. 21
UNICO chapters around the nation are proud to be associated with perpetuating the name of Brian Piccolo. His courage in the face of serious illness has been a continuous inspiration for millions of people of all ages who are determined to achieve their goals. UNICO Delaware District 1 and the...
Cape Gazette
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., devoted to serving others
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., “Chuck,” 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at home after a long illness surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Patt; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth DiProspero and her husband Dr. Nick DiProspero, and their three sons Peter, Andrew and John; son, Geoffrey Wagner and his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Hayden; and his stepson, R. Tate Garey and his wife Jennifer, and their two children Evelyn and Grant.
Cape Gazette
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
SoDel will keep Bethany’s Cottage Cafe true to roots
College pals Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger were newly graduated when they decided to start a small restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub was so successful that the partners opened a second — and larger — location in South Bethany Beach. When the Ocean City lease expired, the men concentrated their efforts on the 240-seat Delaware ... Read More
Cape Gazette
David R. Gardner, enjoyed hunting, fishing
David R. Gardner, 60, of Ellendale, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. David worked for McGee Plumbing & Heating Co. in Georgetown for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, cars, big trucks and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry R. and Bonnie L. (Shreeves)...
Cape Gazette
Perfect weekend for annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach
Greyhounds and other sighthounds gathered the weekend of Oct. 6 in Rehoboth Beach for the annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach. This year marked the event’s 28th anniversary, and the weather couldn’t have been nicer for enjoying the beaches in Rehoboth and Dewey. There were lectures and more at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
Cape Gazette
Lewes School in the 1920s
Students moved into Lewes Elementary School in April, paving the way for Richard A. Shields Elementary School across the street to be demolished ahead of construction of Cape Henlopen School District’s third middle school. From Savannah Road, Lewes Elementary looks very similar to the way it appeared after it opened in 1921. This photograph was made in 1922. One stark difference is the growth of two large trees in front of the school along Savannah Road. The school, which housed many grades when it opened and eventually became Lewes High School, was originally financed by Pierre S. du Pont as part of an extensive public education improvement initiative which bankrolled construction of new schools up and down the state. The building also housed the first Cape Henlopen High School classes after consolidation of the Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach special school districts in 1969.
Cape Gazette
Open House at The Henlopen this Saturday
A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth’s premier oceanfront condo building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in The Henlopen condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the north shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordon’s Pond State Park and the breakwater junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes wi-fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
State park restaurant proposal is insulting
I don’t know where to begin. While longtime residents of Sussex County continue to reel under the urbanization this once very rural county has historically enjoyed, we are now further insulted by a proposal to apparently erect a restaurant inside our treasured and protected Cape Henlopen State Park. Yes, what a great idea. Maybe that could just be the start of a very lucrative commercialization of an area of natural beauty, so we effectively render it irretrievably ugly. No, no and heck no ... please.
Cape Gazette
Clinton W. Fetterman, active church member
Clinton W. Fetterman, 83, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Clint was born in Philadelphia Pa., son of the late Clinton F. Fetterman and Dorothy A. (Rickner) Fetterman. Clint worked for Philadelphia Electric Company as a construction manager,...
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth atrium dedicated to Elkins and Archibald
During a dedication event Oct. 8 that had attendees laughing and crying, CAMP Rehoboth’s atrium was dedicated in honor of co-founders Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald. Elkins and Murray Archibald co-founded CAMP Rehoboth in 1991. Elkins died in 2018 from lymphoma. CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors President Wes Combs...
Cape Gazette
MidAtlantic Outdoor School provides safe camping instruction
There’s nothing like falling asleep under the stars. However, many people worry about going camping or taking their families or friends out to a campsite because they haven’t done it before and are concerned about what could go wrong. That’s where MidAtlantic Outdoor School and its founder/owner Janna...
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
