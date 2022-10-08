ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WDEL 1150AM

Del. lawmakers will reconvene to address Medicare Advantage concerns

The Delaware State Senate and House of Representatives plan to reconvene Wednesday, October 26th to address concerns about the state's transition to a new healthcare plan for its Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents. Proposed legislation would add several layers of additional oversight to the process. A group known as RISE...
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware retailers must accept cash under new law

Most Delaware retailers are now required to accept cash payments thanks to a new law signed by Gov. John Carney Friday. House Bill 299, sponsored by Rep. Franklin Cooke, D-New Castle, prohibits sellers of consumer goods or services from refusing to accept cash payments except in limited circumstances.  The law covers sales made at retail stores through in-person transactions. It ... Read More
delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law

Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
Cape Gazette

Primary care physician Lilia Villarin joins Bayhealth

In carrying out its mission to strengthen the health of area communities, Bayhealth is bringing more primary care doctors to central and southern Delaware. Lilia Villarin, MD, has joined Meliseanna Gibbons, MD; Preeti Gupta, MD; Antonio Zarraga, MD; Cynthia Zarraga, MD; and Roseann Velez, FNP-BC, as the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care, Sussex Campus team.
Cape Gazette

A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age

You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
WDEL 1150AM

Religious freedom case plays out in Del. Court of Chancery

The restrictions imposed on religious activities in Delaware early during the COVID-19 pandemic are not forgotten. The state wants to dismiss lawsuits that were filed by two church leaders in December 2021 that sought to keep the state from restricting church activities in any way in the future. In turn, the plaintiffs want to keep their case alive and are seeking injunctive relief.
Cape Gazette

Let’s continue supporting children’s growth

In recent years, Delaware has begun to understand and embrace the scientific link between quality early learning experiences and our successful development as humans. As a leader behind one of the state’s oldest, most respected and busiest organizations serving the needs of children and their families, I say it’s time we push ourselves even further.
WGMD Radio

Gov Carney Signs Legislation Related to Labor Issues

Governor John Carney got out his bill signing pens on Friday and signed five pieces of legislation that relate to labor issues including Senate Bill 315 modernizes the Workers’ Compensation Act, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 35 defines specific violations of wage payment and collection laws. Also signed...
LehighValleyLive.com

History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion

In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
WMDT.com

Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
Cape Gazette

Delaware reports first pediatric flu case

The Delaware Division of Public Health has reported its first pediatric flu case for the 2022-23 flu season, confirming a total of seven cases across all three counties. Those sick with the flu should stay home from work, school and other gatherings and not return until they have been free of fever – with a temperature of less than 100 degrees F, without the use of fever-reducing medications – for at least 24 hours, officials said. People with flu symptoms should avoid close contact with well people in the household; the flu can be spread 24 hours before symptoms appear.
WGMD Radio

DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter

An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
delawarepublic.org

Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
