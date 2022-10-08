The Delaware Division of Public Health has reported its first pediatric flu case for the 2022-23 flu season, confirming a total of seven cases across all three counties. Those sick with the flu should stay home from work, school and other gatherings and not return until they have been free of fever – with a temperature of less than 100 degrees F, without the use of fever-reducing medications – for at least 24 hours, officials said. People with flu symptoms should avoid close contact with well people in the household; the flu can be spread 24 hours before symptoms appear.

