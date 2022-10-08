Read full article on original website
Related
floridagators.com
Charting The Gators: Napier-Kelly Matchup Highlights a Rarity in Florida-LSU Rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you rank your Southeastern Conference rivalries strictly on entertainment value, the Florida-LSU game has to be near the top of the list. The schools meet for the 69th time on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, including for the 52nd consecutive season. Florida owns a slight edge (33-32-3) in the series, but as UF fans know all too well, has lost three in a row to the Tigers.
floridagators.com
Mick Hubert is LSU "Mr. Two Bits"
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Last May 16, Mick Hubert ducked into Scott Stricklin's office. The Florida athletic director gave a friendly welcome and immediately launched into some small-talk, asking the longtime UF radio play-by-play man if he'd had a chance to spend some time with new basketball coach Todd Golden.
floridagators.com
Jaydon Hill’s Career Day Nets SEC Player of the Week Honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A career day by Jaydon Hill in the win over Missouri earned him SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career, the league office announced Monday. The redshirt sophomore defensive back is the third Gator to earn conference player of the week honors this season (Richardson, Cox Jr. – Sept. 5).
Comments / 0