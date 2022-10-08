ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17

AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Kent, OH
Business
Kent, OH
Education
City
Kent, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Kent State University#Gas Prices#Linus College
Cleveland.com

How much could Doan Brook Park cost us?

When the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) presented its plan for Doan Brook Park, formerly Horseshoe Lake, it lacked this important information: How much would it cost residents of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights?. The NEORSD plan does not include funds for maintenance, improvements or management of the park....
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Gas Price
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
buchtelite.com

National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11

The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kristi learns firsthand how flamenco dance connects us all

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to get immersed in the world of flamenco music and dance and that is exactly what Fox 8’s Kristi Capel did on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Cleveland’s award-winning flamenco music and dance company ABREPASO gives Kristi a lesson. Click here to learn more about ABREPASO’s upcoming show at the Music Box Supper Club.
CLEVELAND, OH
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy