We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
YSU names interim president
Dr. Helen Lafferty will take office at Youngstown State University while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement.
FirstEnergy electricity rates may rise next year after wholesale auction price more than doubles
COLUMBUS, Ohio—FirstEnergy customers may see their electric bills rise starting next summer, as the Akron-based utility has purchased some of its electricity at more than twice the price it’s paying now. It remains to be seen exactly how consumers will be affected by the results of an Oct....
Grassroots women’s group Red Wine & Blue wants you to vote like lives depend on it -- because they do: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I didn’t expect to see the big camera and boom mic at the “LGBTQ+ & You: Advocates, Allies, & Candidates” event hosted by Red Wine & Blue last Sunday at Cleveland’s LGBT Center. Found out one of CNN’s documentary teams was there to record Ember, and her mom, Minna, two of the speakers that day.
Sherwin-Williams responds to Rev. Al Sharpton protest regarding Cleveland headquarters construction
CLEVELAND — Just before Rev. Al Sharpton began to speak at a rally outside of Cleveland City Hall calling for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner in the construction of Sherwin-Williams' global headquarters project on Tuesday, the Cleveland-based company released a statement responding to the protest. “Sherwin-Williams...
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Portage County man survives poisoning, thanks to experimental drug at UH
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance set to debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Here’s how to watch.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With less than a month to go until the election, Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are set to meet for the first debate of the U.S. Senate race tonight. The debate, which followed months of sometimes halting negotiations, is being held at WJW Fox 8’s...
How much could Doan Brook Park cost us?
When the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) presented its plan for Doan Brook Park, formerly Horseshoe Lake, it lacked this important information: How much would it cost residents of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights?. The NEORSD plan does not include funds for maintenance, improvements or management of the park....
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
Mental health services available for those struggling with long-haul COVID symptoms
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday, Oct. 10, marks World Mental Health Day, a reminder of the importance of our mental health and wellbeing. For some, it can be a struggle. For those with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, it can be especially hard. Martina Moore, Ph.D of Moore Counseling & Mediation Services...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11
The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
Brecksville residents to vote Nov. 8 on Brew Garden owner’s plan for restaurant-party center
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- On Nov. 8, voters here will decide whether the owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights can build a fine-dining restaurant/party center at the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. In July, City Council placed on the November ballot a rezoning that the...
Kristi learns firsthand how flamenco dance connects us all
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to get immersed in the world of flamenco music and dance and that is exactly what Fox 8’s Kristi Capel did on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Cleveland’s award-winning flamenco music and dance company ABREPASO gives Kristi a lesson. Click here to learn more about ABREPASO’s upcoming show at the Music Box Supper Club.
A harvest of gratitude: Beloved family farm lives on after community effort
Richard Sasack, the fifth-generation farmer of Butternut Farm is thankful for the community members who made it possible for him to have a harvest this year while his family farm is in legal limbo.
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
