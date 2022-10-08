Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Former YSU & Girard QB shining in new college home
Former YSU and Girard standout, and current Bentley University graduate quarterback Mark Waid has picked up a pair of honors for his play last week.
kentwired.com
Four years, 1,000 kills: Savannah Matthews hits a record-setting performance in Michigan battle
Like she has done in almost every game this season, senior outside hitter Savannah Matthews swung for the kill and made it in Friday’s volleyball battle. This hit was “surreal.” Matthews had become the 15th player in program history to totaled 1,000 career kills. “I couldn’t have...
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
6 local volleyball teams state ranked in Top 20
Entering the final full week of the regular season in Ohio high school volleyball, a handful of Valley teams cracked the Top 20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
WKYC
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
newsnet5
How to watch tonight's Guardians-Yankees game
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to New York to take on the Yankees in the American League Division Series. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m. The game will air on TBS. You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM. Right-handed pitcher...
Guardians say goodbye Wild Card weekend, Hello NY
It was a weekend to remember for many, including two lifelong Cleveland baseball fans, who used this October run as a reason to reunite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
27 First News
1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast
(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
'I want to rebuild': Pizza shop owners devastated after fire in Akron
The Pavona's Pizza Joint sign is still standing and the words "We Love You" are written in chalk on the brick facade, but the green roof has crumbled and just about everything below it is in ruins.
Comments / 0