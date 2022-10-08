ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Award-winning author talks abolitionist education and systemic inequality at Kent State anti-racism conference

By Grace Davies
kentwired.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
buchtelite.com

National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11

The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Orange High School National Merit Scholarship Commended Students named

Nine Orange High School seniors were recently named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commended Students. They are Niranjan Girish, from left, Sydney Golovan, Sean Lipton, Nathan Rice, Sophia Stepanyan, Laura Wei and Truman Williams. Not pictured, Griffin Ginosar and Elena Bunker. They will each receive a letter of commendation from the...
ORANGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Society
Kent, OH
Education
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Society
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Ruby Bridges
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Racism#Abolitionist#Racism#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Black United Students#Latino
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
ROCKY RIVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
akronschools.com

Advice from Akron Children's Hosipital

Akron Children's Hospital has provided a handy chart for determining when your child(ren) should stay home due to illness and when it is OK to return to school. Click the link to see the chart.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy