Award-winning author talks abolitionist education and systemic inequality at Kent State anti-racism conference

National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11
The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
17-year-old set to graduate from Kent State University
Maya McDaniel's journey to a four-year degree in gaming design and a minor in computer science started when she was just 14 years old.
Orange High School National Merit Scholarship Commended Students named
Nine Orange High School seniors were recently named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commended Students. They are Niranjan Girish, from left, Sydney Golovan, Sean Lipton, Nathan Rice, Sophia Stepanyan, Laura Wei and Truman Williams. Not pictured, Griffin Ginosar and Elena Bunker. They will each receive a letter of commendation from the...
Summit County school district launches investigation after alleged ‘school bus segregation’
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools has launched a full investigation after a student says they were separated by their race on the school bus. The student’s mother tells 19 News she is distraught over this situation. “I received a phone call from my child and they...
Rev. Al Sharpton backs Black Contractors Group in dispute over Sherwin-Williams HQ
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton took to Cleveland City Hall steps Tuesday to advocate for the Black Contractors Group. BCG has been in a two-year battle with Sherwin-Williams over the development of the company’s global headquarters. “They chopped the money up prior to giving...
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
Expert explains best approach teaching Stranger Danger
Cleveland Clinic has a few tips for parents wanting to teach their kids about “stranger danger.”
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Vermilion police, Firelands Schools investigates alleged assault, racial slurs at house party
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department and the Firelands School District are investigating exactly what happened at a high school football player’s house party in August. 16-year-old Ella Wojciechowski claims a group of Firelands High School football players assaulted her brother and their Black teammate while hurling...
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Memorandum details defendant’s history of living in cars, experiencing violence
Writing on behalf of their client, Willie Jo Dawson, 34, of Warren, federal public defenders Edward G. Bryan and Cathi Adinaro Shusky say their client was also living out of a car before he was 15, which was the age he began selling drugs to support his family.
Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Portage County man survives poisoning, thanks to experimental drug at UH
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
Advice from Akron Children's Hosipital
Akron Children's Hospital has provided a handy chart for determining when your child(ren) should stay home due to illness and when it is OK to return to school. Click the link to see the chart.
Sherwin-Williams responds to Rev. Al Sharpton protest regarding Cleveland headquarters construction
CLEVELAND — Just before Rev. Al Sharpton began to speak at a rally outside of Cleveland City Hall calling for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner in the construction of Sherwin-Williams' global headquarters project on Tuesday, the Cleveland-based company released a statement responding to the protest. “Sherwin-Williams...
Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
