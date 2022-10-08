Read full article on original website
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado...
Elderly man dies during crash on Route 17 in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly man died following a crash in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon. According to state police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 17 at Route 610. The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, Jerry C. Rich, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover and […]
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Chesapeake motorcyclist dies in crash on I-64
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-64 just before the bridge, Virginia State Police say. Police say the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Sergio A. Barrios,...
One dead after moped crash in Isle of Wight County
A crash on Monday afternoon left one person dead in Isle of Wight County. Virginia State Police said the call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Brewers Neck Road at Barlett Circle.
Richmond police identify man killed in Q Street shooting
Richmond police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the city early Sunday.
Man dies after motorcycle crash near High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night in Chesapeake. According to a news release, the crash happened right before 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, east of the High Rise Bridge. An initial investigation determined that...
New video shows Cessna plane taking off, crashing at Newport News airport
New surveillance video shows the moments a small plane took off before crashing last week at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. Flight experts said the engine stalled.
Man dies after crash near Fentress in Chesapeake
According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in just after 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road.
2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds
HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested, accused of domestic assault
A deputy with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has been arrested on domestic assault charges earlier this month.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Richmond
A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Richmond's Northside.
Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
Woman killed, man injured in Richmond crash
A woman was killed and another driver was injured in wreck on Richmond's Southside Saturday night, according to authorities.
Police investigate drive-by shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Multi-vehicle wreck snarled traffic on I-95 north in Richmond
A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north and snarled traffic in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
Dispute at Suffolk auto center leads to fatal shooting, victim identified
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute at an auto care center in Suffolk Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road. When units arrived...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old walking to Richmond store
After initially facing an attempted murder charge, the man arrested in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in Richmond has been charged with first-degree murder.
70-year-old woman facing charges after fire at Suffolk assisted living facility
Fire units were dispatched to the facility in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
