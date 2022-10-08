ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Elderly man dies during crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly man died following a crash in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon. According to state police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 17 at Route 610. The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, Jerry C. Rich, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover and […]
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
James City County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
James City County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
James City County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake motorcyclist dies in crash on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-64 just before the bridge, Virginia State Police say. Police say the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Sergio A. Barrios,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident
13News Now

2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC12

Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Dispute at Suffolk auto center leads to fatal shooting, victim identified

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute at an auto care center in Suffolk Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road. When units arrived...

Comments / 0

Community Policy