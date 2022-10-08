Differences in vulnerability to desiccating stress between corneal and conjunctival epithelium in rabbit models of short-term ocular surface exposure

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
NRSF/REST lies at the intersection between epigenetic regulation, miRNA-mediated gene control and neurodevelopmental pathways associated with Intellectual disability (ID) and Schizophrenia
Genetic evidence indicates disrupted epigenetic regulation as a major risk factor for psychiatric disorders, but the molecular mechanisms that drive this association remain to be determined. EHMT1 is an epigenetic repressor that is causal for Kleefstra Syndrome (KS), a genetic disorder linked with neurodevelopmental disorders and associated with schizophrenia. Here, we show that reduced EHMT1 activity decreases NRSF/REST protein leading to abnormal neuronal gene expression and progression of neurodevelopment in human iPSC. We further show that EHMT1 regulates NRSF/REST indirectly via repression of miRNA and leads to aberrant neuronal gene regulation and neurodevelopment timing. Expression of a NRSF/REST mRNA that lacks the miRNA-binding sites restores neuronal gene regulation to EHMT1 deficient cells. Significantly, the EHMT1-regulated miRNA gene set not only controls NRSF/REST but is enriched for association for Intellectual Disability (ID) and schizophrenia. This reveals a broad molecular interaction between H3K9 demethylation, NSRF/REST regulation and risk for ID and Schizophrenia.
Everything You Should Know About Cirrhosis Of The Liver
Damage to your liver can cause it to scar, reducing function and eventually leading to a condition known as cirrhosis of the liver. Here's what you should know.
Nature.com
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UH researchers target immune cells to prevent blood clots without increased risk of bleeding
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For many surgical and medical procedures, the possibility of developing blood clots is a pressing concern. However, treating these clots with blood-thinning medications comes with its own risks -- namely bleeding. Now researchers at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University think they may have a...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS
Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
peerj.com
MicroRNA let-7f-5p regulates PI3K/AKT/COX2 signaling pathway in bacteria-induced pulmonary fibrosis via targeting of PIK3CA in forest musk deer
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Neurocognitive analyses reveal that video game players exhibit enhanced implicit temporal processing
Winning in action video games requires to predict timed events in order to react fast enough. In these games, repeated waiting for enemies may help to develop implicit (incidental) preparation mechanisms. We compared action video game players and non-video game players in a reaction time task involving both implicit time preparations and explicit (conscious) temporal attention cues. Participants were immersed in virtual reality and instructed to respond to a visual target appearing at variable delays after a warning signal. In half of the trials, an explicit cue indicated when the target would occur after the warning signal. Behavioral, oculomotor and EEG data consistently indicate that, compared with non-video game players, video game players better prepare in time using implicit mechanisms. This sheds light on the neglected role of implicit timing and related electrophysiological mechanisms in gaming research. The results further suggest that game-based interventions may help remediate implicit timing disorders found in psychiatric populations.
Nature.com
Reflections and future strategies for Third Pole Environment
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â pages 608"“610 (2022)Cite this article. Third Pole Environment programme was established to characterize Earth System interactions over the broader Tibetan Plateau region. Despite past successes, more insight and actionable knowledge are needed, particularly regarding the Asian Water Tower's imbalance and associated ecosystem feedbacks and geohazards, and the teleconnections between the Third Pole and other regions.
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
medwirenews.com
Serum calprotectin could indicate inflammatory activity in tocilizumab-treated RA patients
MedwireNews: Serum calprotectin levels could represent a useful biomarker of inflammation in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treated with the interleukin (IL)-6 receptor inhibitor tocilizumab, research suggests. Michael Gernert (University Hospital of Würzburg, Germany) and team explain that measuring inflammation can be particularly difficult in this patient population because “standard...
News-Medical.net
Reduced expression of interleukin 8 and interferon-gamma cytokines identified in long COVID
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared serum cytokine expression among healthy individuals and those with PASC [post-acute sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)]. Background. Among several COVID-19 patients, symptoms persist for approximately three months after the acute phase of infection, referred to as PASC,...
optometrytimes.com
Research finds systemic comorbidities play role in development of open-angle glaucoma
Several risk factors beyond intraocular pressure contribute to open-angle glaucoma. Spanish researchers pinpointed systemic comorbidities that play an important role in the conversion from ocular hypertension (OHT) to open-angle glaucoma (OAG).1. Beyond intraocular pressure (IOP), risks for development of OAG include advanced age, ethnicity, thin corneas, degree of glaucoma severity,...
Comments / 0