Madison, WI

City of Madison Wisconsin

Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation Parks: Spotlight on Cherokee Marsh

As we conclude the celebration of 50 years of conservation parks in Madison, we focus your attention on Madison’s largest conservation park. So large, the more than 1,300 acres of Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park are divided into three unique units – Mendota, North and South. Cherokee Marsh – North Unit was designated a conservation park in 1971 when the Parks Division first created the Conservation Park program.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Week of October 10th

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of October 10, 2022. Many other committees meet the week of October 10, including the Landmarks Commission, Urban Design Commission, Board of Public Works, Public Safety Review Committee, Equal Opportunities Commission, and more. To see the full list of City meetings scheduled for the week, please consult the City meeting schedule.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Two Injured, Transported Following Crash Off Stoughton Road

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to an area off of Stoughton Road, where a vehicle drove off the road, through a fence, and into a large garage at a high rate of speed. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, pinning the driver inside. A child passenger left the vehicle and went to a nearby business to call for help.
MADISON, WI

